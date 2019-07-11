‘On the whole, people want to help:’ Petaluma man assists asylum seekers

What: The North Bay Organizing Project is holding a candlelight vigil to speak out against the conditions of detention centers along the U.S.-Mexico border and encourage investment in local organiztions.

To donate items for the caravan headed to Tijuana, Mexico, message Shane Reed on Facebook at facebook.com/shane.reed121398 or by phone at (510) 734-8379. Donations will be accepted through Friday.

When Shane Reed was attending UC San Diego, he discovered a nonprofit called Border Angels, and soon found himself walking several miles in the Mexican desert where thousands of migrants had died over the last two decades.

The goal for each of those hikes was to scatter jugs of water along the trails so refugees headed for the U.S. border could avoid a similar fate.

“That was a pretty powerful experience,” said Reed, 23. “You’d go back on routes you were on before and see gallons of water that were empty. You saw the urgency of those water drops.”

The Petaluma native has continued to volunteer for the Bay Area offshoot of Border Angels, and over the past few weeks, extended the range of his charitable activism to Petaluma.

Reed has been collecting goods to donate to asylum seekers at the overflow shelters in Tijuana, Mexico. He’ll be collecting items through July 12 before a caravan of Border Angels volunteers heads south over the weekend.

“It’s been really heartwarming to see how much people care and how much people want to help,” said Reed, who will soon be leaving work at the Lagunitas taproom to start his career at the Bay Area JusticeCorps. “I think on the whole, people want to help but they don’t know how. Just providing them a platform to do so is all it took.”

Using social media and good, old-fashioned word of mouth, Reed has collected so much that a corner of his home is completely inaccessible, filled with living necessities like new clothes, non-perishable food items, hygiene products, detergent and over-the-counter medicine.

As of last week, Reed estimated he’s gathered about 200 pounds of rice and beans and more than 70 packs of toilet paper. The Petaluma Dental Group donated 400 toothbrushes and 150 tubes of toothpaste, he said.

The Petaluma care package is headed for one of Mexico’s largest border cities, where a bottleneck has been created largely due to policy changes by President Donald Trump to slow the amount of people entering the U.S., and a surge of migrants from Central American countries like Honduras and El Salvador.

Changes by the White House have impacted former asylum protocols, resulting in a backlog that now takes months to file a request and years to receive a hearing.

An independent watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security last week described the outgrowth of those policies as a “ticking time bomb,” causing overcrowding and deplorable conditions at holding facilities that were designed for 72-hour stays.

In addition to the DHS investigation, testimony from members of Congress has led to another flashpoint in the national conversation about immigration as reports about standing-room only cells, children held without hot meals, clothing or showers, and a myriad of sanitary and health problems have dominated the news cycle.

Trump authorized a $4.6 billion aid package last week, bolstering the care for the tens of thousands of migrants being taken into custody each month. He has dismissed criticisms about the impacts of his administration’s policies, or the conditions asylum seekers face in their home countries.

Over the past week, hundreds of protests have mobilized nationwide, condemning the behavior of agencies like Customs and Border Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

The Petaluma chapter of the North Bay Organizing Project and several other local groups will be holding a “Lights for Liberty” vigil Friday night at the Petaluma Regional Library parking lot to call for the shutdown of the centers, the abolishment of ICE, and to “defund and divest in hate,” according to organizer Zahyra Garcia, co-chair of the local NBOP.

Her hope for the rally is to turn attendees toward the local organizations tabling at the event, and encourage Petalumans to get more involved with groups in their backyard that are working on the frontlines.

“This vigil is to let folks know it’s not a race, it’s a marathon,” Garcia said. “Activism is not easy, it’s not always comfortable and change is a slow process. That’s something people need to hear. It requires commitment over time.”

While acknowledging the divisive nature of the debate, Reed said he’s more focused on the humanitarian side of things, on the ground floor where people are clearly suffering.

“It’s tricky because everything is so polarized, but folks are dying,” he said. “It’s about human decency. Whether or not it’s legal entry or not, everyone deserves a right to life. I don’t think there are any moral systems or ideologies that disagree with that.”

