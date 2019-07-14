Petaluma sharpshooters target rats

Dave Van Etten stood beside three tripods carrying large modified air rifles as he contemplated the public health issue on Water Street, where a rat population has spiked yet again.

“I bet you in a month we could have it cleaned up,” he said confidently outside his home in east Petaluma last week.

Van Etten, a Novato business owner, was gearing up for another night of work at his side job, performing an unconventional type of pest abatement for farms outside Petaluma.

With his friend and business partner Ron Fode, they use precision air rifles to kill vermin on large properties like vineyards or organic dairies where poison or spring traps are not an option.

With the right authorizations, they believe they could successfully eradicate the colony that has thrived in the downtown train trestle and pestered business owners, residents and visitors on Petaluma’s cherished waterfront for years.

It would just require a slightly unusual approach.

“I got into law enforcement because I wanted to help people and I wanted to help the community. That’s kind of what I’ve fallen into with this,” said Fode, who spent 25 years with the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. “I’m not doing it for the money. I have a retirement (pension). I’m doing it because I think it’s a worthwhile project.”

Since the two longtime Petaluma residents established their company, Forget Being Infested (yes, FBI, for short), Fode and Van Etten have not charged a single customer. Instead, they only ask for donations to cover the cost of the expensive lead-free pellets they use.

Due to the permitting and regulatory hurdles for discharging weapons of any kind within city limits, FBI doesn’t do any residential work, Van Etten said. Their focus is large properties with sizable infestations of nuisance pests that sometimes require months of work.

As for the ethics of using rifles, Van Etten said it’s a humane approach. Rather than using poison that could spread to other members of the ecosystem, or traps that don’t necessarily guarantee a swift death, being lifelong hunters that take “well-placed shots” and immediately remove the waste is a better alternative than most conventional styles, he said.

“You can either poison them, which if you ever hear the description of what they go through when they’re poisoned, it’s pretty brutal. That’s one option,” said Van Etten. “The other is a spring trap, and … it may not (kill them) right away. Or, it could just catch a leg or their midsection. Now they’re going to lay there for two, three, four days until whoever set the trap comes and checks for them.”

That type of traditional abatement is what the city will pursue on Water Street, at least for now.

Petaluma officials recently contracted with a vector control company that will set live traps over the next few months to help “knock down the population,” said Dan St. John, director of the Public Works and Utilities Department.

He expects several hundred rodents to be killed over the length of the contract.

Residents and businesses along the riverfront – most of them eateries – have been vocal in recent weeks, capturing videos and sharing stories of ambitious rats that have even ventured into some of the properties, St. John said.