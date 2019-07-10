Pedestrian struck, killed by SMART train in Santa Rosa

ALEXANDRIA BORDAS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 10, 2019, 9:15AM

A pedestrian was hit and killed in Santa Rosa by a SMART train on Tuesday night as it was pulling into the Sonoma County Airport station.

Heading north into the airport station, it was the last train of the night when at 8:35 p.m. an alert was sent out to warn riders that someone was struck by the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train, according to Jeanne Mariani-Belding, a spokeswoman for the transit agency.

This marks the third death by a SMART train in a month. Tuesday’s death marks a total of seven fatal collisions involving the North Bay’s passenger rail line since it started running in August 2017.﻿

All trains are running on a normal schedule as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning and the incident is being investigated by law enforcement.

