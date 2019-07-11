Petaluma teachers push back at proposed superintendent raise

The union representing Petaluma’s educators is pushing back against a proposed raise for Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Gary Callahan, critical of a double-digit increase that could change the tenor of ongoing contract negotiations with teachers.

The PCS Board of Education will discuss a proposed 11.3% raise at Tuesday night’s meeting, as well as a fringe benefit add-on that would potentially provide healthcare in perpetuity if Callahan declines Medicare at age 65.

Petaluma Federation of Teachers president Sandra Larsen said the union’s resistance is not intended as a rebuke of Callahan’s stewardship over the last four years, or a sign of acrimony with the board and district.

The PFT is specifically opposed to the scale of the raise, she said, especially after the first offer for the next teachers contract was an increase of 2.5%.

“It sets such a tone for everybody, and the wrong message to send out,” Larsen said. “It is in no way is a reflection of Gary, and in no way about how he’s caring for the district.”

Callahan was unavailable this week for comment.

The contract amendment, Callahan’s third since he was hired in 2015, would be a notable hike from previous adjustments. Former increases were 2%, 1.5% and 6.1%, respectively, amounting to a $197,667 base salary last year.

If the board approves the raise next week, Callahan’s annual pay for the 2018-19 school year would be $220,000, and would be doled out retroactively back to July 1, 2018.

The superintendent’s contract calls for annual salary adjustments in order to remain competitive with five comparison school districts – Novato, Cotati-Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sonoma Valley and Windsor.

Petaluma school officials conduct a parity study that determines the average salary of the five districts, and move forward with a raise if there’s a gap. The same is done for teachers, said Assistant Superintendent Matthew Harris.

According to the 2019 study, Callahan’s contract is roughly $8,500 below the $206,179 average from the five comparison districts, a difference of 4.3%.

This year, however, the school board considered compensation in neighboring districts comparable in size to Petaluma’s. PCS serves approximately 7,500 students and employs roughly 880 staff at 18 total schools. The district operates with a $74 million annual budget.

By looking at the school districts in Napa and San Rafael where superintendent salaries are $260,000 for 2019-20, Petaluma school officials want to make a more authoritative leap that better reflects the scope of the job as opposed to playing catch up year after year.

“Our goal it to be very competitive with our surrounding area,” Harris said. “We want to get the best and brightest into our school district, ultimately serving our students and families.”

Callahan’s adjustment represents the final salary change for the district this year. The board approved the 2018-19 teachers contract in January, which included a nearly 3% raise and 1% bonus, followed by school employees and management later in the spring.

The atmosphere surrounding the latest contract talks had been amicable, and viewed by school officials as a step toward a more harmonious district after sometimes tense relations in recent years between the board and teachers.

Larsen said the superintendent deserves an increase, but would rather it be closer to 4.3%, a raise that reflects the salary average of the five comparison districts outlined in his contract, and sends a better message to teachers about their value.

“This is nothing personal,” she said. “We have been working well together the past year, and we’ve come a long way. (But to see that amount) was like taking the air out of the room.”

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)