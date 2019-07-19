Land deal moves Petaluma waterfront apartments forward

The city and a local developer this week completed one of the most complex agreements in recent memory, clearing the path for a dynamic project expected to transform Petaluma’s downtown riverfront.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, at the end of a nearly six-hour marathon meeting, the Petaluma City Council unanimously approved a land swap and rezoning agreement with local developer Water Street Properties that will allow neighboring A.G. Spanos Companies to construct an extension of Water Street North to Oak Street.

The city’s land swap with WSP was a crucial last step to help connect East Washington Street to the Spanos parcels on Petaluma Boulevard North where the North River Apartments, a 184-unit housing project with roughly 5,000 square feet of commercial space, was approved in January 2018.

“It’s taken a lot longer than we would’ve expected,” said Alexandros Economou, executive vice president of A.G. Spanos Companies. “We were aware of a lot of the hurdles, but we definitely underestimated the timelines for which they would take to solve. But we’re happy to be here. It’s going to be a fantastic project for Petaluma.”

City officials tacked on the street extension as a way to improve emergency vehicle access and activate the northern promenade behind several businesses like Mike’s Bikes, Buffalo Billiards and Brewsters Beer Garden.

As part of the deal, WSP will convey 2,855 square feet of property and absorb the city’s current access road to the Copeland water pump station, which previously divided the company’s lots.

The sewer line will be redirected to reflect the newly-defined boundaries.

In exchange, WSP receives 2,130 square feet of city-owned property, and also agreed to develop and maintain approximately 4,100 square feet of waterfront as parkland that will connect with the Lynch Creek Trail.

The park will be subject to public hearings at the Recreation, Music and Parks Commission, as well as the planning commission, which OK’d the land swap agreement earlier this year.

“We’re here to help build Water Street,” said Chris Scerri, president of WSP subsidiary Advanced Building Solutions, in March. “We don’t have to do any of this right now, but we want to build Water Street, we want Spanos to go (forward). We want everything to be built.”

Economou said the city will now be able to approve the engineering plans for the street extension project since all the necessary dedications are now complete.

All that remains is a reimbursement agreement between Spanos and the city that will establish an assessment district that would collect funds from any future development on Water Street North, a condition of approval when the North River Apartments were approved last year.

Since numerous neighboring property owners will benefit from the activation of this long dormant corridor along the Petaluma River, local officials are crafting an assessment plan that will payback Spanos for construction costs that exceed a certain amount.

Petaluma officials are still working on the terms of the assessment, specifically what amount Spanos is on the hook for, the fee that will be levied on property owners, and what level of development will trigger it, said Planning Manager Heather Hines.

It will operate under a sunset clause of some kind, depending on what the council wants, she said. It will use calculated traffic impacts to determine who qualifies.

The council is expected to discuss the district this fall.

“That’s a big project for Spanos,” Hines said. “They need the road, we want the road, but (creating the assessment district) recognizes that the road benefits a lot of people – property owners other than just Spanos.”

WSP now holds some of the largest undeveloped parcels in the area, and Scerri said they’re still 3-5 years from pursuing a project.

That would make them most likely candidate to pay into the assessment district, although since the North River Apartments consists of only market-rate units, the city will provide an exemption for developers that create affordable housing, Hines said.

According to city officials, the construction of the road could add as many as 191 parking spaces, as well as pedestrian and bike improvements to an area where vehicle access has been limited.

Economou is optimistic Spanos can begin construction later this year, with a timeline for 2021 to potentially start filling the two apartment buildings.

“It’s going to completely change that area for the better and spark redevelopment,” he said.

