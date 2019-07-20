Petaluma mayor pitches ‘Dredge Pledge’

Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett is hoping to rally the community behind a campaign called the “Dredge Pledge,” an effort to collect thousands of signatures and send a message to the federal government that the Petaluma River must be maintained next year.

Barrett gathered a coalition of stakeholders at the Petaluma Yacht Club Tuesday, asking for their support and sharing power within their own respective networks to try and garner as much backing as possible by September.

Her goal is to signal to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which last dredged the river 15 years ago, that small ports like Petaluma deserve follow- through, especially since the agency invested $600,000 two years ago to complete all the essential preliminary work.

In a matter of days, nearly 900 supporters have signed the petition.

“It’s about community-building,” Barrett said. “This is what our community wants, and we want to be heard.”

Barrett’s campaign is one of several parallel efforts this year to bring relief to a river that — in some areas — has devolved into a muddy, silt-choked slough in the absence of dredging, and endangered costly flood protections.

An organization called STORM, shorthand for Sustainably Take Over River Maintenance, has been conducting a public campaign over the last few months to try and convince local voters that river dredging should be a Petaluma operation, and could eventually become a revenue generator if other small ports band together.

STORM is proposing a parcel tax assessed to property owners citywide to help generate $7.5 million every eight years. The organization is hoping to get the issue on the March 2020 ballot.

The proposal is contingent on one last federally funded cleanup next year, which officials estimate could cost around $10 million.

Regardless of what the USACE decides in December, City Manager Peggy Flynn said the city will perform an emergency dredge of the marina and turning basin next year to help reinvigorate river tourism and recreation.

The city is also working toward a multi-jurisdictional effort that would allow small ports in the North Bay to get dredged regularly without relying on the federal government, Flynn said.

Yacht Club Vice Commodore Leland Fishman said only one-third of its members still dock in Petaluma, and for over a year they’ve advised boaters to stay away, a reality that has damaged the city’s reputation as a destination for seafarers.

“Boaters would like to come for the weekend,” he said. “They come and they spend money. They buy antiques, they buy clothing at our locally-owned shops, they eat at our restaurants. That’s just revenue that’s being lost because if they call us, we tell them not to come (right now).”

Much has been made of how the lack of dredging has compounded revenue losses in the local economy, or how recreation has declined and river-oriented events have been abandoned. But a lesser-discussed factor has been the river’s ability to attract businesses to its waterfront office parks, and instill a sense of pride to all the properties that face it.

Bill Cover, managing partner of the Foundry Wharf, which houses about 50 tenants on the banks of the warehouse district, said connecting to the river was a key aspect of his family’s decision to purchase the property over 30 years ago. That’s why they built docks and sought to bring more attention to the scenic waterway.

“You don’t see those beautiful parades of boats coming through (on Fridays) anymore,” Cover said. “It’s a bummer. They’re coming in to spend money downtown and have a good time, and unfortunately they’re not able to do that.”

The mayor’s petition does not have any sort of legal binding power. The goal is to build community through a shared objective, Barrett said.

“We’re going to try and get as many people to sign this as possible,” she said. “This is our heart. We have to come together as a community and figure out how we’re going to do this.”

To sign the petition, visit care2.com and search “dredge pledge.”

