Inmate found dead inside cell at Sonoma County Jail

An inmate died at the Sonoma County Jail on Wednesday night after being found unconscious in his cell, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Correctional deputies around 10 p.m. saw the inmate unconscious and alone in his cell. They attempted to revive and save the man but were unsuccessful, sheriff’s said.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office are investigating the situation. The man’s name has not yet been released by law enforcement.