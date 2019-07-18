SMART rail agency spearheading suicide-prevention effort to curtail train deaths

Leaders of the SMART public transit agency Wednesday confronted the spate of recent train-collision fatalities by pledging to spearhead a broad suicide-prevention effort by bolstering community health services.

During the somber first meeting of the agency’s board of directors since five people have been killed after being hit by SMART trains in the past three weeks, the agency’s general manager called the dire situation a public health crisis. Three of those individuals were men who took their own lives.

“This has been an incredibly emotional few weeks,” Farhad Mansourian told Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit’s 12-member board. “As a community, we need to join together, commit funding and take the steps necessary to ensure our neighbors who are having a mental health crisis are taken care of. We must come up with a strategy for how we deal with suicide, impulsiveness and own this issue.”

Mansourian and board members are counting on the National Alliance on Mental Illness Sonoma County chapter, Buckelew Counseling Services of San Rafael and Sonoma County health department’s behavioral health division to help lead the regional task force intended to reduce suicides along SMART’s 43-mile rail line from San Rafael north to Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Aairport.

Those three entities are expected to work with more than 30 other organizations from Sonoma and Marin counties, including private health care providers, law enforcement, other transit operators, nonprofits and suicide-prevention groups. After the first of three suicides by train on July 9, Mansourian said he began contacting these outside experts to understand how SMART can be part of a comprehensive solution to the rigorous public health challenge.

“There’s a definite pall over the (rail) agency,” said longtime SMART board member Deb Fudge, the vice mayor of Windsor. “We’re all thinking of the families of the people who are no longer with us. This is definitely a serious and sad situation.”

As the task force gets underway, SMART board members and county residents who attended the two-hour public meeting Wednesday offered ideas and suggestions. They ranged from lobbying state and federal lawmakers for more money to add regional mental health resources, ramping up local police enforcement of trespassers on the SMART tracks and changing the way the rail agency and county sheriff’s offices talk about suicide and train-collision fatalities to avoid potential copycat incidents.

State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, said he’s ready to partner on potential solutions. In recent conversations with rail agency board members, McGuire has promised to help any way he can.

Although Mansourian previously has said all options are on the table including increasing rail safety, there was no mention of that during Wednesday’s gathering. In earlier reaction to the string of train fatalities, Sonoma County leaders have suggested things like sounding a train horn at rail crossings, or even halting train service for a temporary period. The rail agency’s staff members did report they hoped to recruit another safety officer to help the single officer who now has the entire task of keeping people, including those living in homeless encampments that pop up along or near the rail line, away from the SMART tracks.

In response to the train deaths, Gary Phillips, mayor of San Rafael and chairman of the SMART board, said he ha’d already developed a six-part plan for his city that he hoped other municipalities along the rail line would consider using in their communities. The plan includes mental health outreach to the most susceptible populations of adolescent students and the homeless, as well as a regional social media campaign to raise awareness about rail safety and suicide prevention.