Firefighters torch Petaluma building in training drill

Orange flames licked the underside of the roof as thick black smoke billowed from the windows of a vacant strip mall in downtown Petaluma Thursday.

Firefighters from Petaluma and four other agencies laid hose lines and sprayed water to suppress the fire. Others climbed onto the roof to cut ventilation holes with a chainsaw and searched the smoke-filled building for bodies.

Fire inspectors were also on the scene, but they did not need to work hard to determine the cause of the blaze. A 55-gallon drum in the middle of the building was filled with straw and broken wood pallets and set on fire. The arsonists — the Petaluma Fire Department.

In a rare occurrence, the department found an empty commercial building slated for demolition, and the owner agreed to let firefighters practice attacking structure fires. The simulation provided much-needed experience, especially for younger firefighters who may have only practiced in controlled training grounds.

“You don’t want to learn how to fight a structure fire at 1 a.m.,” said Devon Gambonini, a fire inspector with Petaluma Fire. “We don’t have a lot of these fires in Petaluma.”

Over three days last week about 100 firefighters — most from the Petaluma, Gold Ridge, Rancho Adobe, Sonoma Valley and North Bay fire departments — cycled through the mock-up on Liberty Street behind Petaluma Market. The building housed several businesses, including a massage parlor, and is going to be torn down in the near future to make way for a mixed-use project with 10 residential units and commercial space.

Chief Leonard Thompson said the building owner generously donated the space for the department training.

“This gives us a rare opportunity to have live fire training,” he said. “When the opportunity comes along, you have to take advantage of it. It acclimates our firefighters for a real incident.”

The last time Petaluma firefighters were able to practice putting out a fire on a building other than a training structure was more than a decade ago when Kenilworth Junior High School was demolished.

Petaluma Battalion Chief Mike Medeiros found the building and coordinated the training exercise. The concrete masonry construction is particularly favorable to live fire training, he said, because multiple teams can run drills without burning the building down.

“We get as close as we can to the real thing,” Medeiros said. “It’s kind of cool to do stuff like this.”

The building was divided into two sections. Once a good blanket of smoke filled up most of the rooms, one team practiced dousing flames in half of the building.

The other half, the former massage parlor, had several small rooms and was perfect for search and rescue operations. Four dummies — two adult-sized and two child-sized — were placed among couches and beds in the maze-like chamber, and firefighters had to navigate in and out following hose lines.

“We tried to furnish it like a house to create a real environment,” said Trevor Steis, a Petaluma firefighter whose job it was to light the fires in the building. “We’re learning about fire dynamics, making the environment into our favor to control it.”

A growing menace in California has been wildland-urban interface fires — blazes that start out as wildfires then spread to cities and consume multiple structures. Most of the firefighters training last week worked in Santa Rosa or Sonoma during the 2017 North Bay firestorm that destroyed 5,300 homes.