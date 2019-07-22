Music and a $5 wedding at Rivertown Revival in Petaluma

There is the classic carnival fortuneteller, who will gaze into your palm and slyly tell you exactly what you want to hear, for a price. But at the Petaluma Rivertown Revival on Saturday there were The Old Geezers, who freely told it like it is — even if the truth hurt.

“We’ve been giving a lot of advice. Some of it has been good. Most of it questionable,” said Ron Castleberry, 75. He was one of three crusty 70-somethings who donated their services at a booth hawking “Old Geezer Advice” beside a patch of grass with a sign warning kids to get off our lawn.

Jason Dimas, 49, trotted up with his fiance with a loaded question. “I’ve been married twice. Should I do it again?”

Castleberry, clad in gray top hat and a Tt-shirt saying “Retired 2018 Not My Problem,” weighed the question before offering his best wisdom: As long as you say “yes dear” to everything, it will all work out.

“I was married 50 years,” he said. “The first 10 years were tough until I learned that.”

The Old Geezer booth was one of the newest attractions at the Rivertown Revival, a summer staple on the Petaluma scene. Celebrating its 10th year, the festival is like stepping into a wormhole and becoming unstuck in time — Jules Verne meets Mad Max in a chill atmosphere of music, art and wild Bohemian costumes, heavy on corsets, top hats and other Industrial Age finery.

Event co-founder Vanessa Hauswald said the event, which has raised more than $150,000 for environmental preservation of the Petaluma River, has come a long way in 10 years.

“The level of amazing artistry and artists involved who are unbelievably talented has grown compared to when we started, and made everything ourselves from scrap,” she said.

Among them was Kevin Clark, who created a custom-built stage of metal and sailcloth for this year’s Revival to serve as “a bit of a temple to nature,” Hauswald said.

Revival artists are creative not just in their work but their presentation. Robert Dougherty, who does fantastical black and white drawings, dressed in Victorian garb and set up an old- fashioned carnival tent with amazing machines, one that among other things, purported to capture lightning in a bottle in the process of “magnetizing” your water.

People flocked to his other machine, “The Chamber of Infinity,” where they put their head in a box that with mirrors and lights — but no smoke — promised to expand the mind. It was all in service to lure people in to see his art.

After trying the “Chamber of Infinity” Lisa Slight said she wasn’t sure what just happened. “It did make me decide I need a hairbrush,” she laughed after seeing herself magnified a bending number of times.

“It’s like being a snake oil salesman. It’s all a flim flam,” Dougherty said of his bit of street theater marketing.

Jeremy Hansen said the Revival is one of the best art events because nothing is off limits. Everything is fanciful and interactive.

He and his wife, Natalee, brought their son, Maxwell, 3, who is at that age when everything must be touched.

“He has been playing with the instruments and climbing into the giant rhino (a massive metal art car). And he went right to that Infinity Machine and loved it,” Hansen said.

The festival is an otherworld scene spread out on the dusty McNear Peninsula with views of the old waterfront wearhouses.

Mary and Jonny Cruz found it a perfect atmosphere in which to get hitched. They were among 14 couples who signed up for one of the Revival’s longstanding attractions — the $5 wedding. The price hasn’t gone up in a decade.

Fifteen-minute ceremonies were held beneath a 40-foot metal sculpture called “Flower Tower,” a smaller version of a piece creator Kevin Clark built at Burning Man.

“We’re pretty last minute. We like to fly by the seat of our pants,” said the new Mrs. Cruz, wearing a fresh flower crown and holding a fragrant bouquet.

The couple came down from Cobb for the nuptials, officiated by Petaluma writer and conceptual artist Daedelus Howell, and witnessed by 25 friends and family members.

Mary Cruz said they’ve been grieving the recent death of her mother so a festive $45 wedding — including admission for two — on the river was the right ticket.

“We wanted to do something just like this,” she said. “Light-hearted and happy.”