America, love it or change it

Not all supporters of Donald Trump are racist. Some like the president’s tax cuts. Others appreciate his tough stance on trade or his isolationist foreign policy.

But a large segment of President Trump’s base, especially the disaffected aging white population, responds favorably to his race baiting. An example of this was on full display last week at a rally in North Carolina, where a crowd chanted “Send her back,” in response to Trump criticizing four Democratic congresswomen of color.

Trump later claimed to disavow the chant and said that he tried to rein in the crowd, even though video shows he did not. And no one should believe that his disavowal is sincere — he later disavowed his disavowal — since it was the president who elevated the “Send her back” trope in the first place with a tweet.

Trump tweeted that the four congresswomen should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” despite the fact that three out of four of them come from the U.S. and all are American citizens. (Did he mean they should “fix” the “broken” U.S. “from which they came?”)

This is racist, and to try and explain why it isn’t racist is gas lighting.

Trump spent much of President Barack Obama’s years criticizing the direction of the country (and racially attacking the president). At the time, no one told Trump to “go back from where he came,” that if he didn’t love America, he should leave it.

Instead, Trump identified what he said were flaws with the country, worked to develop a political base, and then rose to power ostensibly to “fix” a “broken” system.

In a democracy, people who don’t like their current situation should not be told to leave. They should be encouraged to come up with new ideas to move the country forward.

The four Democratic congresswomen Trump criticized — Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — known collectively as the “squad,” offer a counterpoint to the president’s rhetoric. The congresswomen should be acknowledged and listened to, and challenged and debated if necessary, but not told to leave.

As this toxic political discourse played out nationally, Petaluma had its own brush with race-related free speech issues. A group of activists led a 200-person rally at the Petaluma Regional Library to protest the deplorable conditions at migrant detention centers along the southern border.

During the peaceful vigil, two or three cars with young white men inside drove past several times yelling expletives at the protesters and waving Trump banners. (One car few a Gadsden flag — “Don’t tread on me” with a coiled snake — seemingly oblivious that it is a symbol of anti-government overreach, which is exactly what the pro-immigration protesters were against.)

The group of about six or seven teens eventually got out of their cars and approached the rally. Some of the protesters said the Trump supporters were trying to intimidate or antagonize them, but nevertheless the tense, volatile stuation appears to have remained inert.

In a perfect world, there would be space for both protesters and counter-protesters to demonstrate without tensions escalating. Perhaps the young Trump supporters had some nuanced points to make about the urgency of border security. They had every right to be there and to speak their mind.

Unfortunately, in this hyper-political climate, constructive civil discourse is sacrificed in favor of destructive demonizing of the other side in order to score quick points: Congresswomen of color should go home; anyone who supports Trump is a racist.

But the world isn’t black and white. There are many subtle shades of gray that we are missing because we have stopped listening to each other.