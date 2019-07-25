Settlement reached in SMART Petaluma station lawsuit

SMART and a developer have reached an agreement that officials hope will pave the way for an east Petaluma commuter rail station and a possible mixed-use project near the city’s downtown core.

The deal settles a lawsuit between developer Lomas Partners and SMART that had held up the project long seen as essential to providing parking for Petaluma train riders. With the lawsuit over, the two parties will now go back to the negotiating table to work out a land swap deal that would give Lomas development rights to a SMART-owned parcel next to the downtown station in return for building a parking lot near a future Corona Road station.

Farhad Mansourian, SMART’s general manager, announced the settlement Monday, but did not provide terms of the deal.

“From our perspective, a second station in Petaluma is an absolute must,” Mansourian said. “This puts it back on track. This is a very good first step.”

Todd Kurtin, principal at Lomas Partners, was on vacation this week and was not available to comment. Kurtin, a Southern California developer who launched the Quarry Heights development in Petaluma before selling it to builder KB Homes, sued SMART in April 2018 after the two parties stopped negotiating.

Kurtin originally proposed building a multi-story, 150-space parking garage on the vacant property at Corona Road and North McDowell Boulevard. Revised plans showed a surface parking lot that retained the 150 spaces closer to the proposed station platform.

SMART alleged that the change of plans constituted a breech of the agreement and canceled the negotiations, leading to the lawsuit.

Mansourian said Kurtin now has 30 days to make an offer for the SMART-owned downtown property. Before the deal fell apart, Kurtin had proposed building 300 rental apartments and 75 spaces for SMART riders on the property between D Street and East Washington Street.

Kurtin’s plan for the 6.5-acre Corona Road site includes 112 single family homes next to the future second Petaluma station. Some city officials pushed pack at the proposal when it was presented in February, preferring higher density development near transit stops.

It is unclear whether the developer will revise those plans now that a deal with SMART is back on the table. Heavy equipment was seen last week moving dirt at the site that was a former truck parking lot, where a soil remediation project was completed late last year.

Supervisor David Rabbitt, a SMART board member, said that the settlement reached this week will allow the developer to build the surface parking lot at Corona Road. He said SMART is satisfied with the added value of increased parking for Petaluma commuters, and said the Corona station will increase train ridership.

Once all the necessary approvals are in place, Rabbitt said it could be at least a year until the station platform is built. The commuter rail system launched in August 2017 between Airport Boulevard north of Santa Rosa and San Rafael, and construction along the line would be limited during service hours.

Still, Rabbitt said the fact that SMART and Lomas have settled out of court and are again talking about making a development deal is a positive sign that Petaluma will get the second station promised to voters, who approved that sales tax that created SMART in 2008.

“It’s very much a positive moving forward,” he said. “If you don’t start down the path, you don’t get to the end.”

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)