Sonoma County Fair seeking volunteers for cattle drive

SAM WEBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 24, 2019, 8:43AM

The Sonoma County Farm Bureau is looking for volunteers to help with a cattle drive through downtown Santa Rosa to kick off Farmer’s Day at the Sonoma County Fair on Aug. 4.

In celebration of this year’s theme, “Back to Our Roots, in Cowboy Boots,” 30 head of cattle managed by wranglers will make their way through city streets ending at Cattle Drive at the fairgrounds, according to sonomacountyfair.com.

Volunteers are needed to assist with public safety and can sign up here.

Festivities begin with a pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m. The cattle drive begins at 10 a.m.

