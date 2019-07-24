Petaluma superintendent gets smaller raise after teachers object

Petaluma City Schools walked back a proposed double-digit salary increase and retirement benefit for Superintendent Gary Callahan last week after receiving vocal opposition from local teachers that felt it sent the wrong message with negotiations for a new contract underway.

Instead, the PCS Board of Education unanimously approved a roughly 7.4% raise, making Callahan the highest-paid public official in Petaluma. His new base salary of $212,364 for the 2018-19 school year will be doled out retroactively to July 1, 2018.

The contract addendum also added annual 3% step increases – determined by averaging the step increases of the five different employee classifications in the district – that would guarantee a salary of at least $235,000 by 2021-22.

Callahan was paid $197,667 last year, his fourth as the district’s top official.

Petaluma Federation of Teachers came out in force at the July 16 board meeting, motivated by an initial proposal for an 11.3% raise to $220,000, and a fringe retirement benefit that would have ostensibly provided healthcare in perpetuity if Callahan declined Medicare at age 65.

First raised at the meeting on June 25, the board opted to delay a decision on the former proposal and provide an opportunity for further review.

Prior to last week’s final vote, board trustee Mady Cloud said it was a difficult decision to make considering the salaries of local teachers, many of which spoke out during a lengthy public comment period, voicing the challenges of working in Petaluma given the area’s high cost of living.

“Of course it’s not perfect, and not one of you is getting paid what you’re valued,” Cloud said at the meeting. “I hope you understand that I understand that. But given the reality given the disparity (compared to other superintendents) … he deserves it. But I do really want to find some way where we don’t have to do this every year, where there’s some way we can find balance.”

Board chair Ellen Webster echoed her colleague’s sentiment.

“In a perfect world, teachers would get paid a lot more than administration,” she said. “If I could find a school district in California that has that as a model, I’d be the first to jump into that. But in the world we live right now, pay is prioritized. I’m not saying it’s right, but it is what it is.”

Callahan did not respond to multiple requests seeking comment.

The superintendent’s contract requires annual salary adjustments in order to remain competitive with five comparison school districts – Cotati-Rohnert Park, Novato, Santa Rosa, Sonoma Valley and Windsor.

To identify the gap, Chief Business Official Chris Thomas conducts a parity study that determines the average salary of the five districts, and moves forward with an automatic increase before considering any additional amount. The same is done for teachers, who in December agreed to a nearly 3% raise and 1% bonus for 2018-19.

This year’s parity study determined the average superintendent salary of the five comparison districts was $206,197.

Given the complexity of Petaluma’s largest school district and the number of years Callahan has been at the helm, school officials also compared his pay to neighboring districts in Napa and San Rafael, which are similarly structured and slated to pay their superintendents $260,000 in 2019-20.