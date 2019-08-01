Council to hear Petaluma apartment appeal

A group of east Petaluma residents are at odds with city officials over the approval of a 13-unit apartment project, a disagreement that’s resulted in another appeal of a municipal decision, the fourth over the past year.

On Monday, the city council will have the final say on the DeCristo multi-family housing development slated for 109 Ellis Street, directly across from McKinley Elementary School.

The project, which features three, three-story buildings and 22 off-street parking spaces on less than one acre, underwent several public hearings this year, the most recent a June 25 planning commission meeting, which promptly drew two appeals once the site plans were unanimously approved.

On behalf of nine homeowners in the neighboring complex, Petaluma residents Roxanna Marinak and Anne Windsor filed one of the appeals, alleging their concerns over the impact of adding taller buildings had been ignored. Additionally, they believe the current parking conditions in the area will be aggravated by the DeCristo development.

In their joint letter to the city, they also called for a shadow analysis to be conducted, a study that would better address the potential quality of life impacts from erecting taller structures behind their homes.

“This will be taking away a lot from our lives because we will not have sunlight and privacy in our backyards with these three-story buildings,” Marinak said. “This is a very small street made of only two- and one-story buildings. Why not have a two-story building instead of three?”

Shadow studies are a form of environmental analysis that determine how a project’s shading would affect landscaping, create higher energy costs or lessen the enjoyment of nearby yards and park areas.

Petaluma’s municipal code doesn’t require shadow studies unless the development standards of that neighborhood call for it, said Planning Manager Heather Hines. City staff asserted that the proposed driveway, which would provide approximately 33 feet of separation, was far enough to mitigate any excessive shading on the neighboring properties.

“It’s not a standard requirement of every project,” Hines said. “Sometimes it’s a requirement in a residential (planning code), for instance, or if there’s real specific circumstances. In this circumstance, we looked at the orientation (of the proposed buildings) … and it seemed like quite a substantial setback as well.”

The second appeal was filed by resident Kenneth Henry, who has repeatedly raised concerns over the possible traffic impacts from construction crews and future DeCristo tenants that might cut through the Martin Farms neighborhood.

In his appeal letter, Henry described “irreparable damage” that would result from traffic increases along Martin Circle due to drivers attempting to avoid rush hour delays on East Washington Street, or the logjams on Ellis Street when McKinley adjourns.

Although, one of the conditions of approval for the project prohibited construction crews from using Martin Circle, ensuring vehicle access is, in fact, limited to East Washington and Ellis streets.

The DeCristo development will offer a combination of one- and two-bedroom units at a market rate. One of the two-bedroom units will be priced for very-low income renters.

As the first project in Petaluma to take advantage of the state density bonus law, city officials granted a concession that allowed a reduction in parking spaces from 25 to 22.

Overall, Petaluma officials have been complimentary of the project, especially on its energy conservation efforts, using all-electric appliances and rooftop solar arrays on each building.