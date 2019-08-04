Group seeks change to Petaluma parking rule

Maybe a complaint-based system isn’t the best model for enforcing street parking laws.

That’s the stance a group of Petaluma residents have taken with local leaders, concerned that a specific section of the city’s parking code is ripe for abuse.

Petaluma resident Paul Guerrero, aided by progressive activists associated with Indivisible Petaluma, sat down with city officials recently to request changes to the so-called 72-hour rule.

The ordinance says vehicles will be considered abandoned and are subject to enforcement if they are left in the same spot for more than 72 consecutive hours. To comply, a vehicle has to be moved at least one-half mile during that window.

Despite his best efforts to move his vehicles, Guerrero claims he’s been a victim of the complaint-based system. His family owns three cars in a small west Petaluma home without a driveway, and he said he’s been ticketed at least seven times over the past decade because of grievances he believes came from one or two neighbors.

To prevent potential abuse, the group called for a cap on the amount of complaints that can be filed by a single person, an extension of the 72-hour rule, and regular, public audits so residents can better understand how it’s being enforced.

“It just allows for so much manipulation of resources,” said Guerrero, a Latino resident. “We don’t know if it’s racist-driven, but it allows it to be. There’s no questioning, there’s no limit to the amount of times someone can call on their neighbor. That, to me, is ridiculous.”

By compiling data on parking enforcement over the last 10 years, Indivisible found the total number of complaints were higher in neighborhoods with lower home values, largely inhabited by Petaluma’s working-class families and racial minorities.

In a dense residential area between East Washington Street and Caulfield Lane that includes streets like Stuart Drive, Coronado Drive and Lindberg Lane, at least 100 parking complaints were logged over that span. Home values ranged from approximately $500,000 to $600,000.

Similarly, in a residential district between East Madison Street and East Washington Street, which includes Joan, Jeffrey and Lauren drives, at least 160 complaints had been recorded.

In neighborhoods where the home values are roughly $700,000 to $900,000, the numbers tell a different story.

In a newer east Petaluma neighborhood buttressed by Rainier Avenue, Maria Drive and North McDowell Boulevard, only 29 complaints had been logged.

In the west Petaluma neighborhoods surrounding Petaluma High School, which includes B, Webster and Dana streets, 57 complaints were made.

Although, 97 had been received along Fair Street, a road often used by high school students. Of that total, only one had been cited under the 72-hour rule.

When the Public Records Act request was filed, Guerrero said city officials told him not every complaint is registered in the system, indicating the numbers could be different than what was released.

“As this city becomes more diverse and more working families move into these affordable areas, you’re going to have people that are resistant to it,” he said. “That’s what I believe happened in my case. It’s set up to be abused by the community that may not like someone.”

Every residential parking complaint is received by Tim Harmon, Petaluma’s abandoned vehicle abatement officer, who works in the traffic division of the police department.