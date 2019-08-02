Sonoma County’s decision on Chanate site developer postponed to Aug. 20

Sonoma County will again delay a major decision on the sale of a 72-acre piece of property primed for affordable housing.

A vote to move forward with the California Community Housing Agency as the buyer for the Chanate Road property — rescheduled initially for Aug. 6 — will be postponed to Aug. 20 to “respond to the community’s questions and provide additional time for public consideration.”

“I didn’t know it was going to happen, but I’m very pleased,” said Ken Howe, who lives a quarter mile from the property. “There are many questions.”

Supervisor Shirlee Zane, whose district includes the property once home to the old county hospital, proposed the initial delay amid blowback from residents over a process that some called secretive and rushed.

County General Services Director Caroline Judy proposed the most recent delay. The postponement comes after Supervisor David Rabbitt, the board chairman, calculated at the last meeting that just a two-week period in ongoing maintenance of the crumbling campus property would cost taxpayers $31,000.

The property’s fate has been an especially divisive issue for the county since a previous attempt to sell the acreage for housing development ran afoul of neighbors and allies, who successfully overturned the deal in court.

That sale promised the county $11.5 million for the land, and would have resulted in more than 800 housing units, about a quarter of which were to be designated as affordable.

The new proposal from the California Community Housing Agency calls for 500 to 750 units, all designated affordable. The entity and its partners have offered a single dollar for the property, as well as millions of dollars in potential equity for the county during the first 15 years of the operation.

That value — the difference between debt and the market value of the property — could start with a $5 million advance and could reach up to nearly $84 million after the first 15 years. After that period, the county could cash in the equity, purchase the property and resell it, among other options.

The complex proposal has drawn about 300 questions, Judy said. And it’s made more complex because of the city of Santa Rosa’s role in approving any development on the land after the county sells it.

Howe is part of Friends of Chanate, the group of neighbors and allies that took the county to court over the last bid to sell the property. He and other residents have voiced concerns about the new proposal. Those include unanswered questions about the effect of county revenue from property tax, which the California Community Housing Agency, as a government entity, won’t pay, as well as lingering concerns about evacuation routes in an area ravaged by wildfire in October 2017.

Howe rejected the contention that Friends of Chanate won’t be happy with anything changing in the neighborhood.

“I don’t think we’re in that arena at all,” Howe said, adding that neighbors support a safe development that includes affordable housing. “I think the lawsuit, if there is one, will be on good grounds — just like the original.”

In communications sent to residents, county officials cited a wave of new questions as the primary reason for a second delay. County staff will work to answer those questions, and will publish those answers on the county’s Chanate website ahead of the Aug. 20 meeting, according to the email.