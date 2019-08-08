In Petaluma talk, Huffman pushes to impeach Trump

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, has been a leading voice in Washington calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. While he may have not convinced all of his Democratic colleagues on Capitol Hill, he found a near unanimous audience at the Lucchesi Community Center in Petaluma.

During a wide-ranging town hall meeting Friday, Huffman received the loudest applause from more than 300 like-minded constituents for his statements on impeachment.

“Some of the norms (Trump) is shattering are really dangerous,” Huffman said. “He is attempting to take us backward after years and years of progress. I don’t want to go backward. That’s why I’m supporting an impeachment inquiry. The big existential threat that Donald Trump represents must end.”

Huffman visited Petaluma as Congress began its August recess a little more than a week after Robert Mueller, the special counsel who investigated election interference and obstruction of justice, testified before Congress. More than 100 House Democrats have called for an impeachment inquiry, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has so far held back the process.

Huffman said he recently traveled to the border at El Paso, Texas and crossed into Juarez, Mexico to observe conditions at migrant detention centers. He said the Border Patrol did not allow him to observe holding cells that others have described as cramped and squalid. But he said he saw how asylum seekers are processed and met migrants in Mexico waiting to present at the U.S. border.

He said the U.S. should do more to stabilize violent Central American countries, where many of the migrants are fleeing.

“We need to dispel this notion that people want to leave their countries and come here,” he said. “We cut off aid to Central America. That’s the opposite of what we should be doing.”

On climate change, a key issue for Huffman who chairs the Natural Resources Committee, he said he supports extending tax credits for wind and solar power generation and lifting a cap on electric vehicle tax credits.

He said he favors putting a price on carbon emissions, but not if fossil fuel lobbyists insist on provisions that would gut clean air regulations.

“I’m for any kind of carbon pricing we can come up with, but we’ve got to watch out for trap doors,” he said.

He also said he did not support a carbon fee and dividend proposal that would distribute money collected from a carbon fee back to consumers. Instead, he favors reinvesting carbon fee money on clean energy research.

Huffman touched on several local issues. After a morning tour of the Petaluma River with the regional head of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, he said he is hopeful of getting funding to dredge the river.

He is pushing for the federal government to take a leading role in delivering broadband Internet to rural areas. He said that the Highway 101 widening project from Petaluma to Novato is now fully funded and should be completed within three years.

Huffman answered several questions about national politics, clearly a topic on many constituents’ minds in his heavily liberal district.

Besides impeachment, he addressed a perceived rift in the Democratic Party between progressives and moderates, saying Democrats are much more united than some in the national media have portrayed them. He declined to endorse any of the two dozen candidates running for the Democratic nomination.

“Here’s who I like for president: A Democrat for president,” he said.

Huffman addressed what he said was corruption in the Trump administration, including potential nepotism and profiteering from policy decisions. He said that after Trump has left office, the country should take stock of the institutions that have been tested this term.

“So many of our norms that we take for granted are not bulletproof,” he said. “It’s time to fortify our norms and institutions with laws that have teeth in them.”

