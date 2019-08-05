Sonoma County PG&E shutoffs may last for days

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 5, 2019, 9:03AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Pacific Gas & Electric’s plans to shut off electricity to wide swaths of Northern California to avoid catastrophic wildfires could have a particularly intense impact on Sonoma County, potentially leading to an outage that affects nearly the entire county and could last over a week, according to a local power official briefed on the utility’s plans.

“Sonoma County has more customers with a high probability of being shut off than any other county in the state of California,” Geof Syphers, CEO of Sonoma Clean Power, said Thursday at a board meeting of the Santa Rosa electricity supplier.

The highest likelihood of outages are in areas north and east of Santa Rosa, Syphers said, citing an assessment shared by PG&E officials during a recent closed-door workshop with local officials and public agencies.

A local PG&E spokeswoman said she could not confirm or deny Syphers’ account of the utility’s assessment.

“At the workshop, we said it depends on the severity of the weather event and the severity of the damage to our system but we will aim to restore power within 24-48 hours,” PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras wrote in an email Friday.

PG&E adopted the policy of cutting power proactively to prevent destructive wildfires in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 firestorms, which killed 44 people and destroyed 6,412 homes in Northern California. Of the 18 Northern California fires in October 2017, all but the Tubbs fire were caused by PG&E’s electrical grid, according to state fire investigators. Last year’s devastating Camp fire in Butte County — the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history — was also traced back to a PG&E transmission tower.

PG&E has revamped its approach to cutting power when conditions are ripe for wildfire, including high heat, dry air, gusty winds and plentiful dead shrubbery and grasses. What’s new this year is PG&E’s ability to shut down high-load transmission lines that carry electricity across California, such as those linking The Geysers geothermal power plants to central Sonoma County.

If PG&E shuts down both transmission lines running through central Sonoma County from The Geysers, as much as 90% of Sonoma County “could be blacked out in one event,” Syphers told Sonoma Clean Power’s board Thursday.

“That was startling to me because I haven’t read that in the papers, so this was new information to me,” Syphers said. He added that such a power impact could halt the movement of the North Bay’s commuter rail system and impair street traffic.

The Press Democrat reported in June that county officials believed a Geysers transmission-line power cut could impact about 100,000 people indefinitely. Until this year, PG&E only powered down the smaller distribution lines that connect individual properties to the larger grid.

A local PG&E representative could face questions about the scope, duration and potential impacts of the power shut-offs from the Santa Rosa City Council at a study session set for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

PG&E’s 20- to 30-minute presentation will cover its general community wildfire safety program, including its power shut-off plans, according to documents filed with Santa Rosa. It will be led by its Sonoma County public affairs representative, Herman G. Hernandez, and is not expected to include discussions of specific scenarios in which Santa Rosa is affected by an outage, Contreras said.

“You can go over a million different scenarios, but it all depends on the weather, and whether we shut off a transmission or a distribution line,” she said.

PG&E’s outages will vary case by case in terms of how many people they affect and how long they last. Utility workers will need to manually inspect all affected lines before re-energizing them.

Syphers noted that he was concerned to learn during the PG&E workshop that transmission outages could last up to 10 days. PG&E has suggested that customers prepare for outages lasting longer than two days, particularly those who live in high-risk fire areas. Before shutting off power, PG&E says it will attempt to notify affected customers multiple times, with up to 48 hours advance notice.

“We understand that this is going to make an impact on a lot of different people, but given that it’s going to depend on the weather, there’s no way to know for sure the impact or how long it will last,” Contreras said.

The utility is expected to tout its efforts to shore up its system and brace for future fires, such as expanding its networks of weather stations and fire cameras, accelerating safety inspections in high fire risk areas, and installing tough power poles, according to a presentation submitted to city staff. PG&E did not make Hernandez available for comment ahead of the meeting.

Santa Rosa Vice Mayor Chris Rogers said he hoped the study session would include substantial discussion about the impact to vulnerable populations, such as people with disabilities or illnesses who are dependent on electricity for medical needs. For him, the discussion is a step toward more coordination between local entities given the challenges that come with mass power outages.

“There is absolutely a level of coordination that has to take place between the city, the county and the utility provider,” he said.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine