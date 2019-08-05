Sonoma County PG&E shutoffs may last for days

Pacific Gas & Electric’s plans to shut off electricity to wide swaths of Northern California to avoid catastrophic wildfires could have a particularly intense impact on Sonoma County, potentially leading to an outage that affects nearly the entire county and could last over a week, according to a local power official briefed on the utility’s plans.

“Sonoma County has more customers with a high probability of being shut off than any other county in the state of California,” Geof Syphers, CEO of Sonoma Clean Power, said Thursday at a board meeting of the Santa Rosa electricity supplier.

The highest likelihood of outages are in areas north and east of Santa Rosa, Syphers said, citing an assessment shared by PG&E officials during a recent closed-door workshop with local officials and public agencies.

A local PG&E spokeswoman said she could not confirm or deny Syphers’ account of the utility’s assessment.

“At the workshop, we said it depends on the severity of the weather event and the severity of the damage to our system but we will aim to restore power within 24-48 hours,” PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras wrote in an email Friday.

PG&E adopted the policy of cutting power proactively to prevent destructive wildfires in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 firestorms, which killed 44 people and destroyed 6,412 homes in Northern California. Of the 18 Northern California fires in October 2017, all but the Tubbs fire were caused by PG&E’s electrical grid, according to state fire investigators. Last year’s devastating Camp fire in Butte County — the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history — was also traced back to a PG&E transmission tower.

PG&E has revamped its approach to cutting power when conditions are ripe for wildfire, including high heat, dry air, gusty winds and plentiful dead shrubbery and grasses. What’s new this year is PG&E’s ability to shut down high-load transmission lines that carry electricity across California, such as those linking The Geysers geothermal power plants to central Sonoma County.

If PG&E shuts down both transmission lines running through central Sonoma County from The Geysers, as much as 90% of Sonoma County “could be blacked out in one event,” Syphers told Sonoma Clean Power’s board Thursday.

“That was startling to me because I haven’t read that in the papers, so this was new information to me,” Syphers said. He added that such a power impact could halt the movement of the North Bay’s commuter rail system and impair street traffic.

The Press Democrat reported in June that county officials believed a Geysers transmission-line power cut could impact about 100,000 people indefinitely. Until this year, PG&E only powered down the smaller distribution lines that connect individual properties to the larger grid.

A local PG&E representative could face questions about the scope, duration and potential impacts of the power shut-offs from the Santa Rosa City Council at a study session set for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

PG&E’s 20- to 30-minute presentation will cover its general community wildfire safety program, including its power shut-off plans, according to documents filed with Santa Rosa. It will be led by its Sonoma County public affairs representative, Herman G. Hernandez, and is not expected to include discussions of specific scenarios in which Santa Rosa is affected by an outage, Contreras said.