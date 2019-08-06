‘They are not doing their work’: Thompson, Democrats push McConnell on gun bill

Rep. Mike Thompson said Monday he doesn’t know if mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio will convince Republicans to consider his gun safety measure, but vowed Democrats will continue to apply pressure on the U.S. Senate for a vote on his background check bill.

“I don’t know if you have hit that tipping point. I do know that the House did its work,” Thompson said Monday in an interview.

The St. Helena Democrat, a longtime gun owner, is leading House Democrats’ efforts to enact gun control legislation as chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

His bill, which would require background checks on all commercial gun sales, passed the House of Representatives on a 240-190 vote in February but has languished in the Senate.

Thompson placed the onus on President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to take up his legislation.

“They are not doing their work,” Thompson said of the Senate. “Mitch McConnell needs to do his work and he needs to do his job.”

In the last week, at least 34 people were killed in three mass shootings at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, a shopping center in El Paso, Texas, and a nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio.

Trump raised the specter of endorsing some form of gun control legislation, tweeting Monday that “Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying … this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!”

Thompson declined to comment on whether the statement could reflect a change in attitude from the White House.

But he noted Trump’s expression of support for background checks came much more quickly Monday than in 2018, when Trump made a similar statement to students at a Parkland, Florida, high school where 17 people had been killed a week earlier.

After strong lobbying from the National Rifle Association, Trump backed away from the promise to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas students and instead called for arming teachers.

“I can tell it didn’t it take him as long the first time he said it,” Thompson said. “This time it was in a matter of hours.”

Thompson met Monday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a conference call to map out a campaign to build support for gun control legislation.

One focus could be on vulnerable Senate Republicans on the ballot next year in states such as Arizona, Colorado and Maine, who in turn could force more pressure on McConnell to hold a vote on the Thompson bill.

Many of his constituents have told Thompson about their own concerns of shooters in public places, given the series of mass shootings in the United States since 2012 at schools, nightclubs, festivals, a church and a synagogue, a shopping center and a movie theater.

“It is certainly understandable that people would feel that way,” Thompson said.

Not all of the gun control action is occurring on a national level. Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-San Rafael, said Monday he would renew a push for his bill, AB 18, that would impose a $25 tax on handguns and semiautomatic rifles sold in California.

Additional planned amendments would add a tax on bullets, with revenues directed to a state program to prevent gun violence.

The bill has been approved by two Assembly committees, but it is stuck in the Assembly Appropriations Committee. Levine said he would add an urgency clause to the measure, which is necessary to move the bill in the remaining weeks of this year’s session.

State lawmakers reconvene next week in Sacramento.

“While Washington refuses to take action, California can take a bold step forward to end gun violence,” Levine said in a statement.