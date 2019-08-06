Low unemployment strains some Sonoma County businesses

With great care, Alejandro Lopez moved red-hot soldering copper across the outer edge of a long brass countertop, leaving a narrow bead of solder that will hardly be visible after grinding.

Lopez, 41, worked alone in the sleepy Mio Metals workshop, surrounded by numerous unused carpet-covered work tables, turret punches, shears, rollers, drill presses and brakes. The only sound was that of a gas burner heating a second soldering copper.

The $7,500 brass countertop, bound for a New Jersey residence, was the last piece produced at Petaluma’s Mio Metals, which manufactured zinc and copper countertops, range hoods, tables and shelves.

Though business was booming, Mio Metals’ owner Joe Cain said he couldn’t find enough employees to recruit and train, so he had to close shop last week.

“We’ve shipped products to really great places — the Cosmopolitan resort and casino in Las Vegas, Spago in Beverly Hills; we did work for celebrities,” Cain said. “It’s glamorous products that people love. But if you can’t produce them, it doesn’t mean much.”

Cain, who lives in San Francisco, blamed the county’s historic low unemployment rate and high cost of living. Local economists and business experts say he’s got a point.

When the unemployment rate drops below what economists call “full employment,” it means businesses are hiring at a faster rate than the available workforce, said Robert Eyler, an economics professor at Sonoma State University. That could lead to wages increasing amid a thinning “talent pool,” he said.

“At some point, the unemployment rate gets so small available workers are tougher to find and maybe less productive,” Eyler said. “Is there a bad situation with low unemployment? Yes … you have a business that may go out of business because their workers are offered wages that you can’t compete with.”

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate is about 2.8%, or a seasonally adjusted 2.6%, the lowest it’s been in 20 years, Eyler said.

“This is really sort of like the 1990s boom period,” he said. “The end of this decade is starting to look like the end of the 1990s.”

Ethan Brown, program manager at the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, said such conditions can often put the brakes on the economy.

“It’s a natural cycle of the economy where labor becomes constrained and that constrains growth,” Brown said.

Cain purchased in 2004 the specialty metalworks business from John Strong, who founded it in 1981.

It had been called Copperworks and operated from a butcher shop at the corner of Western Avenue and Howard Street in Petaluma.

Cain, who had no previous metalworking experience, changed the name of the company to Mio Metals but kept the Copperworks brand.

Cain said his business was the first to offer high-end copper range hoods through an e-commerce shopping cart. His first internet order went to North Carolina.

Cain recalled shipping the item in a cardboard box at the Petaluma Mail Depot.

The company’s clients, which were primarily from Sonoma and Marin counties, soon included buyers from all over the country.

The company started getting more requests for zinc countertops around the time of the 2008 financial crisis.

The additional product line, including zinc and brass fixtures, helped Mio Metals survive the recession period. The company soon began to thrive again. In 2012, Cain moved the business into a 3,600-square-foot warehouse on Transportation Way.