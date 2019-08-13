Historic photos show Two Rock 100 years ago

The tiny hamlet of Two Rock is located on the western fringes of Petaluma along Valley Ford Road. It is named for two landmark rocks that sit on a rolling hillside marking the borders of an ancient Native American trail from Bodega Bay to the Sierra Nevada.

The rocks also delineate the juncture of four original Mexican land grants — Blucher Rancho, Rancho Roblar de Miseria, Rancho Balsa de Tomales and Rancho Laguna de San Antonio.

The original Spanish name for the area was “Dos Piedras.” In 1853, the area was named Two Rock — a translation of the Spanish name — when the post office was looking for a new location.

Today, the area is known for the thriving community of ranchers and dairymen that live there and a Coast Guard training center that remains there to this day.

Click through our gallery at pressdemocrat.com to see Two Rock way back when.