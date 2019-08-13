Moose fire in Mendocino County grows to 225 acres

Mendocino County’s Moose fire jumped to 225 acres overnight and firefighters have about one‑quarter of the blaze contained, according to Cal Fire Tuesday.

The fire is burning west of Highway 101, between Ukiah and Hopland. It’s mostly in brush and oak woodlands but continues to threaten homes and residents along rural roads in the area, including McNab Ranch, Valley View Road, Bus McGall Road and Moose Road remained evacuated.

Evacuation warnings were in place for other area roads including the north end of Feliz Creek Road and Feliz Creek Drive.

Firefighters arrived during the night from the region, swelling the effort to 300. An evaluation at dawn Tuesday put the growth to 225 acres, up from about 150 acres during the night.

The air effort was expected to start up Tuesday morning with five tankers and two helicopters.

The fire started Monday evening off Moose Road, northwest of Hopland and the cause is under investigation.