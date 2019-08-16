Petaluma’s Stockhome hits stride after 1 year

It is hard to believe that it has been a full year since we were invited as special guests to sample the menu at the soon-to-be opened Stockhome restaurant. We arrived to an empty restaurant, which was unexpected. We assumed there would be others, but the owners, Andrea Sundell and Chef Roberth Sundell, had set this tasting aside just for us. In fact, that was the first day they were test cooking their full menu.

Unlike the “Swedish Chef” of Muppet’s fame, Chef Roberth looks just like what all the stereotypes would suggest – he is tall, blonde, handsome and friendly. He is also very easy to understand, unlike his Muppet counterpart.

He and wife Andrea always have smiles on their face and clearly enjoy bringing this unique dining experience to their patrons. Even through the stresses of opening in Petaluma, while continuing to run Plaj, their fancy Swedish restaurant in San Francisco, the Sundell’s maintain a high standard both through their menu and their service.

Although customers were initially put off by Stockhome’s counter service, Andrea manages her staff well and at least for us, it is a non-issue. In fact, the food is so good that we would serve ourselves, if necessary, which we actually do during their twice-yearly smorgasbord specials – one during the winter and one during the summer.

Once seated, Chef Roberth asked if we had certain items we would like to try but we simply asked that he highlight whatever he felt would be represent his vision for Stockhome. We would call this a Swedish “Omakase” experience. (Omakase is the Japanese tradition of letting a chef choose your order. The word means “I will leave it to you.”)

With that, the staff proceeded to treat us like royalty, and we not only were able to finally figure out what they had meant in their press releases by “Swedish street food” but were introduced to a whole other cuisine and culture. We learned that Swedish cuisine draws from a diverse mix of cultures, while staying true to the seasonality of fruits and veggies in Sweden.

A mix of traditional Swedish cuisine, with hints of Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean, we have been enjoying both the regular and special menu at Stockhome almost on a weekly basis ever since that first tasting, whether just stopping in for a quick lunch or attending one of their many delicious special events.

Ingredient seasonality is evident when tasting the contrast between their wintertime Julbord and midsummer feast. There are definitely themes in Swedish cuisine, such as pickled fish and cured meats, but the winter and summer meals highlighted the various root veggies and citrus fruits and berries that are common during those seasons.

We have also attended several of Stockhome’s “paired” dinners. There were collaborations with such local stalwarts as HenHouse Brewing and Keller Estates. Chef Roberth does not just “pair” a beer or wine with his food willy-nilly. The experience is stepped up a notch or two with each pairing being thoughtfully laid out.

For the HenHouse collaboration each dish was paired with a different Saison, which is a fruity and spicy farmhouse ale originating in Belgium. This was not just pairing an IPA here and a Stout there. Chef Roberth explored the intricate distinctions between each of HenHouse’s Saisons.

The dinner with Keller was the same. This was not just white wine with fish and red wine with meat. These special dinners are well worth the price of admission which explains why they sell out so quickly.

Within their first year Stockhome has not only become a fan favorite, always packed with curious locals and Swedish expats alike, but puts on such a good show that they captured a coveted Michelin Bib Gourmand award, which is something rarely done, let alone in a restaurant’s first year of operation.

To say that Stockhome, and the Sundells themselves, have added a unique cuisine to our hometown would be an understatement because they have done so much more than that. They have also added the experience of what “down-home” Swedish dining is all about, which is clearly something that Petaluma is lapping up.