PG&E to Petaluma businesses: Prepare for power cuts

Visit petalumastar.com/powershutoff , prepareforpowerdown.com or readyforwildfire.org . To view a map provided by PG&E to local government officials that shows which areas of Sonoma County would be affected by a PSPS, click here .

*Identify the unique needs of your family and loved ones in the area for your emergency plan

With wildfire season underway, Petaluma’s business owners are being faced with a reality that precautionary power shutoffs designed to curtail fire danger could also risk the viability of their operations.

City officials and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. representatives met with local business leaders this week, delivering a message that it’s time to plan, a dispatch they hope will be heard and spread widely throughout the community.

State leaders have allowed power providers like PG&E, which faces an estimated $30 billion in wildfire liabilities, to de-energize their infrastructure as a preventative measure. The so-called public safety power shutoff, or PSPS, could disrupt electricity service for any and all customers if the right conditions align.

Given the array of businesses that call Petaluma home, the impact of a shutoff that the utility warns could last more than two days would be significant.

As PG&E officials make the rounds to communities statewide to discuss the PSPS program, Petaluma Economic Development Specialist Nancy Sands said it was a good reminder for local businesses to ensure they have thorough emergency protocols in place.

“This is an opportunity to plan,” she said. “This is a good exercise. I know everybody is telling us about the big one that’s going to happen, but it’s going to happen. If you go through the exercise of planning now … you’re going to be much more prepared in the event of a natural disaster or some other emergency.”

PG&E spokesman Herman Hernandez fielded questions from business owners in the ballroom of Hotel Petaluma Monday night, addressing the community’s concerns over its oft-discussed intentional blackouts. It was his second local presentation this month — the first at last week’s city council meeting.

As a hub for computer tech, consumer products, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, food and beverage and clean energy services, a cut in power could lead to thousands of dollars in losses for the Petaluma business economy.

Cities like Calistoga learned that the hard way last October when PG&E abruptly shut down power for 24 hours, the first PSPS which disrupted service for roughly 59,000 customers across the region. Residents of the Napa Valley community voiced outrage on social media, and numerous small businesses reportedly lost tens of thousands of dollars in missed revenue and inventory.

Typical insurance policies for business owners don’t cover lost revenue, and PG&E defended its actions in Calistoga, denying payment for the claims filed in the aftermath of the outage, according a state report.

A Petaluma restaurant owner at Monday’s meeting asked about extra protections for restaurants that could suffer inventory losses if their walk-in freezers lose power.

Since the blackout in Calistoga, Hernandez said PG&E has continued to refine the policy to what it is today, but the onus is still on businesses to craft their own specific response.

A red flag warning, low humidity, sustained winds, dry fuel on the ground and real-time observations have to all line up for the company to perform a PSPS, Hernandez said, and notice will be given at least 48 hours in advance.

“That’s why we’re trying to let you know that this is a possibility to try and plan around it,” he said to the commenter. “I know it’s not the message you want to hear but right now there is no plan of providing … generators at this moment or claims because (power shutoffs) have been happening in California since 2007.”