Petaluma police arrest suspected CVS robber

Police on Thursday apprehended a man that, earlier this week, allegedly used a threatening note to rob a Petaluma CVS pharmacy and obtain prescription medication.

At approximately 1:53 p.m., Petaluma police officers spotted 41-year-old Seth Favot of Petaluma driving on East Washington Street and performed a high-risk traffic stop in front of Petaluma Regional Library on Fairgrounds Drive, according to a press release.

Law enforcement found evidence related to Monday night’s robbery of a North McDowell Boulevard pharmacy in Favot’s vehicle and detained him without incident, the release said.

Petaluma police Wednesday released pictures from surveillance video showing the distinctive‑looking man, described by police as white, 30‑40 years old, about 6 feet and 300 pounds with a dark goatee. He was wearing sunglasses, a tall hat and gloves.

He entered the CVS at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, waited his turn in line at the pharmacy and at the counter displayed the note, which said no one would be hurt if his demand was met, according to police. Police officials didn’t release what kind of medication he sought.

During the investigation, police were able to identify Favot and issue a warrant for his arrest.

He was later booked in Sonoma County Jail Thursday on robbery charges.

