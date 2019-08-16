Analysis: Climate change is increasing Sonoma County’s temperature

Sonoma County’s temperatures have increased 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit since 1895, according to the Washington Post.

But the North Bay isn’t the only part of the country where temperatures are rising. In a recent report, the newspaper analyzed years of temperature data to measure how climate change has affected different parts of the U.S.

The data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows how much counties in the Lower 48 states have warmed since 1895 and compares the increase to a 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (or 2 degrees Celsius) mark.

3.6 degrees Fahrenheit is a key number to those studying the consequences of climate change. The 2015 Paris accord noted that leaders should work to keep temperature increases “well below” that threshold.

If the earth heats up 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit as a whole, coral reefs will die, according to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Sea levels also will rise massively because of melting ice sheets. Arctic sea ice, which is a barrier to further warming, would begin to disappear as well.

This analysis showed, though, that 71 counties nationwide already have hit the 3.6-degree mark. New Jersey and Rhode Island are the fastest warming of the Lower 48 states, but many other parts of the Northeast are not far behind. These areas are feeling the effects as winter temperatures become higher.

These literal hot spots also include high-altitude deserts in Oregon, stretches of the Rocky Mountains, a group of counties in Michigan, a string of spots along the Canadian border and in Los Angeles and neighboring counties.

While a 3.6-degree warming in one location does not mean worldwide devastation, landscapes and ecosystems are beginning to change.

The southern U.S. have felt less warming, especially in Mississippi and Alabama, which have experienced some cooling. Scientists refer to this area as a “warming hole” due to atmospheric cycles and increasing pollutants, which block the sun’s intensity.

Click through the above gallery to see how much climate is changing in California as well as what the other fastest-warming locations are.

Curious about the temperature increase somewhere else? Visit the report and search the map for more information.