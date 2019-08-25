Bike path network steadily takes shape in Petaluma

City Councilwoman D’Lynda Fischer reckons she travels by bike 95% of the time. She can get from her Petaluma home to anywhere in the city on her Danish Biomega shaft-driven commuter bike. The only time she gets behind the wheel of a car is when she needs to travel out of town.

“My cars sit on the street more than the 72-hour limit,” said Fischer, a member of the Petaluma Wheelmen cycling club.

Increasingly for Fischer, and other two-wheeled Petaluma travelers, it is getting easier to move about the city on a bicycle. While Petaluma is still not 100% bike-friendly, infrastructure has been laid in recent years including multi-use paths and bike lanes, thanks in part to advocates like Fischer.

Since her election to the city council in 2018, Fischer has pushed to make Petaluma a better place for cyclists, using a platform as the liaison to the Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee. Other groups, like Bike Petaluma, see opportunities to update the city’s bike plan and add bike lanes with road projects.

The most significant new bike path in Petaluma, a 1-mile crosstown connector along the SMART tracks, should be finished this year, according to Matt Stevens, a SMART spokesman. The pathway will parallel the train tracks from Southpoint Boulevard, head south under Highway 101, over the Petaluma River on a new pedestrian bridge before terminating at Payran Street.

That segment, part of the 54 miles of bike path that voters approved when they authorized SMART’s sales tax in 2008, should be finished in mid-November, Stevens said. Another segment, from McDowell Boulevard to downtown Penngrove, is fully funded with regional grant money and is under design. Construction is set to start in 2021, Stevens said.

At the southern end of Petaluma, a new pathway link is set to open by the end of August, enabling bike commuters to traverse the Highway 101 corridor from Petaluma to Novato, according to James Cameron, director of projects and planning with the Sonoma County Transportation Authority.

As part of the freeway widening project in the Sonoma-Marin Narrows, Caltrans made the new frontage road south of Kastania Road into a Class III bike route to the county line. From there, a new pathway that is due to open by Aug. 30 will take cyclists under the freeway to a bike route on San Antonio Road. At the Redwood Landfill interchange, cyclists can pick up a previously built bike path along the freeway into Novato.

Though not officially open, Fischer said she previewed this route, which she said is good for direct commuting, but not very pleasant as it is in view of the freeway.

In the past year, Petaluma leaders have set ambitious goals to reduce the city’s carbon footprint. Fischer said part of the solution is to encourage people to ride bikes.

“A necessity to keeping our carbon footprint to a minimum is to get people out of cars,” she said. “The state of our world necessitates a need to put in more cycling infrastructure. We can’t expect everyone to buy an electric vehicle.”

As more developers seek to build projects in Petaluma, Bike advocates see a key opportunity to getting more bike paths built. Marja Tarr, chair of the Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee, said that a decade ago, the committee didn’t hear from developers.