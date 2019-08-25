Bike path network steadily takes shape in Petaluma

MATT BROWN
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 25, 2019, 12:01AM
Updated 6 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

ROAD DIET FORUM

What: Know Before You Grow discussion on Petaluma Blvd. road diet

Who: City staff, Bike Petaluma, citizens

Where: Petaluma Regional Library

When: 7-8:30 p.m., Aug. 28

City Councilwoman D’Lynda Fischer reckons she travels by bike 95% of the time. She can get from her Petaluma home to anywhere in the city on her Danish Biomega shaft-driven commuter bike. The only time she gets behind the wheel of a car is when she needs to travel out of town.

“My cars sit on the street more than the 72-hour limit,” said Fischer, a member of the Petaluma Wheelmen cycling club.

Increasingly for Fischer, and other two-wheeled Petaluma travelers, it is getting easier to move about the city on a bicycle. While Petaluma is still not 100% bike-friendly, infrastructure has been laid in recent years including multi-use paths and bike lanes, thanks in part to advocates like Fischer.

Since her election to the city council in 2018, Fischer has pushed to make Petaluma a better place for cyclists, using a platform as the liaison to the Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee. Other groups, like Bike Petaluma, see opportunities to update the city’s bike plan and add bike lanes with road projects.

The most significant new bike path in Petaluma, a 1-mile crosstown connector along the SMART tracks, should be finished this year, according to Matt Stevens, a SMART spokesman. The pathway will parallel the train tracks from Southpoint Boulevard, head south under Highway 101, over the Petaluma River on a new pedestrian bridge before terminating at Payran Street.

That segment, part of the 54 miles of bike path that voters approved when they authorized SMART’s sales tax in 2008, should be finished in mid-November, Stevens said. Another segment, from McDowell Boulevard to downtown Penngrove, is fully funded with regional grant money and is under design. Construction is set to start in 2021, Stevens said.

At the southern end of Petaluma, a new pathway link is set to open by the end of August, enabling bike commuters to traverse the Highway 101 corridor from Petaluma to Novato, according to James Cameron, director of projects and planning with the Sonoma County Transportation Authority.

As part of the freeway widening project in the Sonoma-Marin Narrows, Caltrans made the new frontage road south of Kastania Road into a Class III bike route to the county line. From there, a new pathway that is due to open by Aug. 30 will take cyclists under the freeway to a bike route on San Antonio Road. At the Redwood Landfill interchange, cyclists can pick up a previously built bike path along the freeway into Novato.

Though not officially open, Fischer said she previewed this route, which she said is good for direct commuting, but not very pleasant as it is in view of the freeway.

In the past year, Petaluma leaders have set ambitious goals to reduce the city’s carbon footprint. Fischer said part of the solution is to encourage people to ride bikes.

“A necessity to keeping our carbon footprint to a minimum is to get people out of cars,” she said. “The state of our world necessitates a need to put in more cycling infrastructure. We can’t expect everyone to buy an electric vehicle.”

As more developers seek to build projects in Petaluma, Bike advocates see a key opportunity to getting more bike paths built. Marja Tarr, chair of the Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee, said that a decade ago, the committee didn’t hear from developers.

ROAD DIET FORUM

What: Know Before You Grow discussion on Petaluma Blvd. road diet

Who: City staff, Bike Petaluma, citizens

Where: Petaluma Regional Library

When: 7-8:30 p.m., Aug. 28

Now, the bike committee scrutinizes almost all new projects and frequently asks developers to include infrastructure as part of the approval process.

“For the most part, developers are very amenable,” Tarr said. “Although some aren’t willing to give an inch.”

Several projects in the pipeline promise to add to Petaluma’s pathway network. The North River Apartments is set to improve the north end of Water Street and add a pathway connection to the pedestrian bridge over the Petaluma River.

Another housing project at Madison and Edith streets will improve a section of the Lynch Creek Trail.

And a mixed-use development between the Turning Basin and the downtown SMART station provides an opportunity to make D Street safer for cyclists. The advocacy group Bike Petaluma would like to see protected bike lanes, which are separated by a barrier from traffic, on D Street between First Street and Lakeville Street.

Bike Petaluma, which began as a Facebook group and started holding meetings and events in 2018, has been integral in pushing for more bike-friendly amenities, said Amber Szoboszlai, a member of the group.

“We’re trying to advocate for awareness around the type of infrastructure that will get the most people riding bikes,” she said. “In the core of the city, there is an opportunity based on the development going in.”

The next big debate is over the design of an upcoming road diet project on Petaluma Boulevard South, which will shrink from four to two lanes. Some businesses along the strip would like more street parking, which cycling advocates see it as an opportunity to add protected bike lanes.

Longterm, the focus is on updating the city’s Pedestrian and Bike Plan, which was added to the General Plan in 2008. Szoboszlai said the document is due for an update, and there is energy in the current moment to get it done.

“There’s been a shift in culture happening and an opportunity to make the town more bike-friendly,” she said. “I’m optimistic about the community. That’s where the change needs to start from.”

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine