150 years of Utopias, communes and cults in the North Bay

Since the late 19th century, people have flocked to the North Bay to establish Utopias, communes and cults that reinvent the way Americans live.

Although each set out to create a perform world, none were successful.

Four out of California’s seven Utopian communities were based in the North Bay in the late 1800s. Altruria and Icaria Speranza were communities rooted in communism. Fountaingrove and Prestonwood had charismatic yet manipulative leaders who claimed to have healing and spiritual abilities.

A hundred years later, communes and cults became more popular along with the counterculture movement. Most hoped to create a simple life, including communes such as Morning Star and Wheeler Ranch in Sonoma County. But a few others, like Jim Jones’ The People’s Temple in Mendocino County, took a tragic turn.

