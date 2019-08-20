150 years of Utopias, communes and cults in the North Bay

ELISSA CHUDWIN AND GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 20, 2019, 9:09AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Since the late 19th century, people have flocked to the North Bay to establish Utopias, communes and cults that reinvent the way Americans live.

Although each set out to create a perform world, none were successful.

Four out of California’s seven Utopian communities were based in the North Bay in the late 1800s. Altruria and Icaria Speranza were communities rooted in communism. Fountaingrove and Prestonwood had charismatic yet manipulative leaders who claimed to have healing and spiritual abilities.

A hundred years later, communes and cults became more popular along with the counterculture movement. Most hoped to create a simple life, including communes such as Morning Star and Wheeler Ranch in Sonoma County. But a few others, like Jim Jones’ The People’s Temple in Mendocino County, took a tragic turn.

Click through the gallery to learn about the rise and fall of the North Bay’s Utopias, communes and cults over the past 150 years.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine