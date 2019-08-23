Petaluma Progressive Festival under new management, breaks ties with SF Mime Troupe

The Petaluma Progressive Festival will take place for the 22nd year on Sunday, but this iteration will look a little different than longtime attendees are accustomed to, and will also be without the event’s most popular attraction.

The festival, which promotes social causes and features speeches and performers from across the region, has changed hands, and will no longer host the San Francisco Mime Troupe, which has headlined the event almost every year since 2002.

Petaluma Progressives member Chuck Sher, who helped organize the festival for over two decades, said it was an increasing burden to manage it each year for the aging group. When Indivisible Petaluma stepped up, it was somewhat of a relief, he said.

“All the main organizers of the Progressive Festival since the beginning, we’re all in our 70s,” Sher said. “It’s a lot of work. We thought it would be good to find another a group who could host it. That’s what we’ve done, and we’re thrilled.”

For the SF Mime Troupe, a traveling theater collective that performs whimsical political satire, the southern Sonoma County anchor is being moved to Cotati this year. The troupe will be performing its free 2019 show “Treasure Island” on the same day at 2 p.m. in La Plaza Park.

Longtime general manager Ellen Callas, who co-wrote this year’s play about the moral costs of urban development, said not being a part of the festival “feels weird.”

“They weren’t interested in having us for some reason,” she said. “It was disappointing, but it gives us an opportunity to try performing in Cotati. It’s a great community and the university is close by.”

Indivisible Petaluma co-chair Zahyra Garcia said the decision was “nothing negative,” and the group just wanted do something new with its entertainment.

She described the lineup as an integration of art with social justice. There will be performances by Irish folk duo Dillisk, vocalist Naima Shalhoub and art by Rima Makaryan of “The Monarch Project.”

Speakers at the festival come from a range of organizations and businesses across the North Bay, many specializing in social causes and community activism.

The mission statement of the new Progressive Festival revolves around inclusivity, emphasizing talks and performances that provide platforms for members of minority groups, Garcia said. But like the previous management team, the goal is to connect Petaluma residents with community organizations.

Indivisible is exploring the possibility of a new name for the event next year, Garcia said. While paying homage to the last two decades, her hope is that this event can create a larger regional footprint in the years to come.

“It’s exciting,” she said. “And in a way, for the Petaluma Progressives to pass that down to us, is a rite of passage as an organizer. It feels like we’re doing something right. It’s a great opportunity and a privilege to get the Petaluma Progressives to trust us.”

