THE CHALKBOARD: McKinley PTA honored with national award

The Harvest Christian School community started the academic year last week with a New Family Dinner and Orientation, and the Junior High Orientation followed by an Ice Cream Social. All families, new and returning, attended the night’s presentation that kicked off the school’s 15th year. Have a great year, Harvest Lions!

The National Parent & Teacher Association (PTA) has recognized McKinley School and McKinley PTA as a 2019-2021 School of Excellence for their accomplishments in building a strong, effective family-school partnership that is enriching the educational experience and overall well-being for all students. “When families and schools work together, students do better in school and schools improve,” said Leslie Boggs, president of National PTA. McKinley School and McKinley PTA have worked hard to strengthen their family-school partnership, and their efforts are making a positive impact on student success and school improvement. National PTA’s School of Excellence program supports and celebrates schools and PTAs that make a year-long commitment to improving family-school partnerships. Throughout the year, the schools and PTAs collect feedback from their school communities and create and implement plans of action to make a difference for every child. Through the School of Excellence program, PTAs and families become key partners in decision-making and school improvement efforts, according to the national organization. McKinley School and McKinley PTA are one of only 326 PTAs and schools nationwide to be designated a 2019-2021 School of Excellence. PTA President Amy Malaise said that “McKinley is proud of the work we have been doing on family engagement and issues of diversity, inclusion and equity. We have worked hard over the last few years to make sure that every family feels included at McKinley and that every individual has a voice. We will continue this work over the next few years to ensure that we are doing our very best to make our families feel welcome.” To celebrate the achievement, The National PTA presented McKinley School and McKinley PTA with a certificate and a National PTA School of Excellence banner to hang in their school. For more information about the National PTA School of Excellence program, visit PTA.org/Excellence.

Lincoln School’s first day of school was this week. Cynthia Walsh shares that the campus on Hicks Valley Road on the Sonoma/Marin border has a new principal who also serves at the main teacher. Walsh reports the summer months were spent updating the classroom space with paint and furniture. The one-room schoolhouse has been serving students for nearly 150 years.

La Tercera Elementary School welcomes a new principal this year. Dan Noble returns to Petaluma to lead the Eagles.

Laguna School Principal Cindy Demchuk announced a change in the curriculum structure for students this school year. “Our school leadership has decided to start a Montessori hybrid approach this year. We have started the year and are already rolling with the new approach,” shares Demchuk. The campus has been located in Petaluma on Chileno Valley Road since 1906, and “maintains the historic flavor of a one-room schoolhouse, yet today houses two newly renovated multi-aged classrooms serving kindergarten through sixth grade.” For more information on Laguna School or to request a campus tour, please contact Demchuk at 762-6051.

The Penngrove Panthers enjoyed the annual Back to School Movie Night with family and friends as the school community gathered on the campus’ field for the big show. The school is also busy preparing for Caine’s Arcade Cardboard Challenge taking place on Sept. 4 this year. Caine’s Arcade is a global event started in 2012, inspired by the response to the Caine’s Arcade film. The program invites kids to build something creative using cardboard, recycled material, and imagination. At Penngrove, students from grades K-6 will build cardboard arcade games and inventions, while the TK students are invited to come to play and view the creative student designs!

The Art Docent Program of the Petaluma City School District is looking for new volunteers for the current school year. Alyse Breece, PCSD Art Docent Coordinator, encourages community members interested in contributing their time and talent in this way to contact her for more information on how to sign up for the program. Breece can be reached at abreece@petk12.org or 778-4958.

Shred Day, hosted by Bank of Marin, was a huge success, providing new school supplies to students across Petaluma. Teachers were invited to the PEF Pop Up School Supply Shop on Wednesday and were able to collect a variety of items that will support students who need supplies to start the new school year.

The Petaluma Educational Foundation BASH gala is taking place Sept. 7. All-inclusive tickets are on sale now. A special pre-event online auction is underway with bidding happening until Aug. 28. Interested persons can view the auction items, bid and purchase event tickets at PEFBASH2019.afrogs.org.

(Maureen Highland is a Petaluma mother and executive director for the Petaluma Educational Foundation. She can be contacted at schools@arguscourier.com)