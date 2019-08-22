North Bay weather conditions cause ‘critical fire’ concerns

High temperatures combined with strong winds across the North Bay on Wednesday afternoon are being monitored for “critical fire” conditions, the National Weather Service reported.

The four-county area was put on notice through early evening, with temperatures in some areas reaching in the upper 90s and winds topping out at almost 20 mph.

Stronger winds sweeping through the hilly parts of the North Bay are being monitored closely, including areas near the Sonoma County Airport, meteorologist Ryan Walbrun said.

“Low humidity is making it dry out there and places like Calistoga, which just had a small fire yesterday, are ripe conditions for another one,” Walbrun said. Some 5 acres burned in the wooded area of the Petrified Forest on Tuesday.

Temperatures in downtown Santa Rosa, which hovered in the low 90s on Wednesday, coupled with wind were not as big of a threat, Walbrun said, but still are high enough to cause concern. The weather will be monitored through early evening.

Looking towards the weekend, temperatures are expected to remain high on Thursday, Walbrun said, but by Saturday a cooling trend will mean temperatures will hover in the 80s through the weekend and to start next week.