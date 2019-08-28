Petaluma nurses picket in contract dispute

Nurses at Petaluma Valley Hospital ramped up a public awareness campaign in their tense contract negotiations with operator St. Joseph Health. About 40 hospital employees, on their day off or on break, staged a Thursday picket outside the McDowell Boulevard facility to call attention to what they say is an unreasonable scheduling policy that St. Joseph is pushing in contract talks.

St. Joseph said it respects the employees’ right to picket and noted that patient care was not impacted by the 2-hour lunchtime action.

The nurses, represented by the 140-member Petaluma Staff Nurse Partnership, were joined by other hospital workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers. Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett and North Bay labor leaders spoke to the group in solidarity.

Jim Goerlich, president of the nurses union, said that proposed language in the new contract would leave patient rooms understaffed and nurses stretched thin.

“I’m still floored every day that we need to fight for every right for our workers,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to be here. We should have an employer that respects us.”

In a statement, Tyler Hedden, interim CEO of St. Joseph in Sonoma County, said the company is committed to providing competitive pay and benefits, professional growth opportunities and a safe and respectful work environment.

“At St. Joseph Health, we want the same thing as our caregivers represented by unions — contracts that provide competitive pay and benefits to support caregivers and their families, and that allow us to attract and retain the best talent while remaining good stewards of our resources,” he said. “As we work together to create a collective bargaining agreement, we remain committed to continuing to bargain in good faith with the National Union of Healthcare Workers and the Petaluma Staff Nurse Partnership. In accordance with our guiding principles and values, we respect the rights of caregivers to be represented by a union, and for represented caregivers to conduct informational picketing.”

Goerlich said the union could go on strike as a next step.

“A strike is absolutely on the table,” he said. “If this doesn’t stop, what option do we have? We can’t just roll over. When we feel we’ve exhausted everything we can do, then we’ll look at a strike. It should not need to come to that.”

Barrett, whose children were born at Petaluma Valley Hospital, said she was there to support the workers. The Petaluma City Council recently adopted an ordinance increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

“We need to make sure Petaluma Valley Hospital has quality workers,” she said. “I totally support you. The community is behind you.”

The nurses chanted and carried signs that read “Patients over profits,” and “Safe staffing now.” Several passing motorists honked in support.

According to the National Union of Healthcare Workers, 92% of bedside caregivers at St. Joseph hospitals in Northern California reported that their shifts are understaffed at least once a week. Nursing assistants reported having to care for as many as 20 patients at a time.

Nurses at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, another St. Joseph facility, held a similar picket at the same time.

St. Joseph and Adventist Health are currently forming a partnership with their Northern California operations. Christina Harris, St. Joseph communications manager, said the joint operating company is undergoing regulatory review. The partnership “has no bearing whatsoever on our negotiations with the unions,” she said.

Jackie Bedell, a Petaluma Valley Hospital nurse for 17 years, said proposed language in the new contract does not take into account patient needs when staffing nurses. She said she has seen cuts in services at the hospital over the years.

“We’re out here to defend our contract, which keeps patients safe,” she said. “Where it was 17 years ago and now is day and night. Service after service has been cut. They’ve shrunken this hospital. We want to grow this hospital, not shrink it.”

