Casa Grande stumbles in football season opener, loses to Windsor

Windsor’s Jaguars dominated the second half Friday night to defeat Casa Grande’s Gauchos, 44-21, in the season-opening football game for both teams.

Playing on the Casa Grande field, Windsor outscored Casa Grande 27-7 in the final two periods to spoil John Antonio’s debut as Casa Grande head coach and give Windsor coach Brad Stibi his first win.

Game statistics were not available at halftime, but Windsor debuted an impressive offense led by the rushing of Lorenzo Leon and the passing of Billy Boyle.

Boyle threw for four touchdowns, with three going to wide receiver Nico Contreras.

The game turned just before the end of the first half. Casa Grande seemed headed into halftime with a 14-7 lead, with just over two minutes left before halftime, the result of a leaping touchdown catch by Dominic McHale of a Miguel Robertson pass and a 2-yard scoring run by Dominic Giomi set up by a 46-yard pass connection between Robertson and Kobe Krnaich.

But, with less than 2 minutes before the break, a bad snap forced the Casa Grande punter to step out of the end zone for a safety.

Following Casa Grande’s free kick, a punt, Windsor took advantage of a short field to go 36 yards in six plays, scoring on a Boyle 14-yard pass to Laden Estrela for a 17-14 halftime advantage after a 2-point conversion run.

The first of the two Boyle to Contreras touchdown connections opened the second half scoring and the Jaguars kept growing their advantage over the final two periods.

The game was a typical season opener with multiple penalties and execution miscues by both sides. Unofficially, Windsor was hit with 11 penalties and Casa Grande with eight.

“It was disappointing,” said Antonio, “but we’re only a week into the season. “We gave them a short field too many times.”