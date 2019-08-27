Rep. Mike Thompson hosting public climate change discussion at SSU

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 27, 2019, 8:35AM

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, will convene a Sonoma County Climate Change Town Hall on Tuesday night at Sonoma State University.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., local experts and advocates will discuss work to be done at the county and federal levels to combat climate change. The forum will be held in the Student Center on the SSU campus at 1801 East Cotati Ave. in Rohnert Park.

Members of the public are asked to RSVP by visiting https://bit.ly/2KpKYSx or by calling 707-542-7182.

