Road work snarls traffic at busy Petaluma intersection

One of the most congested intersections in east Petaluma has been beset by construction work nearby, part of a larger effort by Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to test gas lines throughout the area over the course of four months.

As a result, a dense commercial stretch of North McDowell Boulevard, from the East Washington Street intersection to Community Center Way, is missing one northbound lane. Work is done weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The utility provider is performing routine hydrostatic pressure testing along a natural gas line that runs through east Petaluma, said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras. By pressurizing sections of pipe with high levels of water, crews will be able make the gas system more secure.

“This enables PG&E to validate the safe operating pressure and detect and repair potential issues safely,” Contreras said.

Adding water to the line in order to perform the necessary strength tests means gas will have to be released, making the smell of natural gas and the sound of venting noticeable to drivers or residents that live nearby.

The gas released is not expected to be harmful, Contreras said, and customers are supposed to receive automated phone calls before any venting occurs.

Several homes facing McDowell Boulevard have been coned off due to the lane closure, and a myriad of large, loud machines have been barricaded along the frontage for the city’s Public Works and Utilities Department building.

The work, which began last month, is expected to continue into October.

