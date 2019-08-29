Petaluma school district addresses incidents deemed racist

YOUSEF BAIG
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 29, 2019, 8:51AM
A string of incidents this year involving students and allegations of white supremacy has forced Petaluma school officials to confront its views on free speech, and also prompted an investigation by police to determine if any wrongdoing has occurred.

White students flashing the “OK” hand gesture, which has gained new and different significance as a symbol for “white power,” have been photographed in images that were spread widely multiple times this year. That’s led to public condemnations by school officials and difficult conversations communitywide about hate symbols and the freedom of expression.

Separately, the Petaluma Police Department is looking into an incident at a local protest in July over the threats of raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the conditions of detention centers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Protestors said they were harassed and intimidated by a group of teenagers that showed up to counter the rally, waving banners in support of President Donald Trump and allegedly yelled expletives in a confrontation with members of the crowd.

Police officials said they’re currently gathering information and interviewing witnesses to determine if any criminal misconduct occurred.

“Generally, this is not behavior we frequently see throughout town,” said Petaluma Police Lt. Brian Miller. “The behavior in itself, we’re evaluating from a legality perspective. Regardless, we’re disheartened any community member is feeling unsafe or harassed, and that’s unfortunate. I wouldn’t want anyone to feel that way.”

The Petaluma City Schools Board of Education last week passed a resolution denouncing hate against minority groups and white supremacy on school campuses in the aftermath of two instances that sparked an outcry.

Earlier this year, Kenilworth Junior High School instituted a voluntary recall of its yearbooks after at least four photos were published with students flashing the “OK” symbol, which can be viewed as “WP” for “white power,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Then, at a Petaluma High School dance earlier this month, an Instagram post showed students in a truck bed outside displaying the Gadsden flag, and one was photographed making the “OK” gesture.

The Colonial-era flag, which bears the image of a coiled snake and the words “Don’t Tread on Me” is popular with libertarian and conservative political groups, and has been present at many of the controversial incidents in Petaluma this year.

Despite its ties to American independence during the Revolutionary War, the flag’s meaning and its ties to white supremacy have been disputed in recent years.

While the community debates the intent of the students and what these events mean in a broader sense, each episode has elevated a larger conversation on free speech protections outlined in the First Amendment.

“We’re acutely aware of that,” Miller said. “It becomes challenging for law enforcement because we don’t ever want to infringe upon anyone’s constitutional rights. It’s not for us to have an opinion on what’s being presented, so much as their actions, behavior and conduct.”

Petaluma’s school district is also trying to navigate the same tightrope. In a statement released last week, the district said balancing free expression, respect and security is “very difficult,” but officials want to create a climate that is welcoming and inclusive for all.

Additionally, if “words, actions or social media posts” are discovered that cross a line that targets an individual or group within the school community, actions will be taken to respond strongly and swiftly, the statement said.

“Moving forward, our district will treat this symbol as a gesture that is unwelcome in our schools, and we will respond to the fullest extent allowed under the law and education code when this presents itself on our campuses,” the statement said. “We will engage in the process of educating our students of this change.”

A 2019 study by the UCLA Institute for Democracy, Education and Access found that almost nine out of 10 principals reported that incivility and contentiousness in the broader political environment has considerably affected their school community.

The overwhelming majority of principals had problems with combative classroom environments, hostile exchanges outside class and demeaning or hateful remarks over political viewpoints. The study said that administrators average nearly 90 minutes per week responding to those types of issues.

More than eight out of 10 principals have students that have made derogatory remarks about other racial or ethnic groups, according to the study.

The study’s findings were compiled through an online survey of 505 public high school principals across the U.S.

Of course, not every high school has that problem.

St. Vincent de Paul High School counselor Joanna Paun, who was elected last year as the first black PCS school board trustee, said her campus is devoid of the contentious atmosphere growing in many schools nationwide.

The private Catholic school is predominantly white, with roughly one-third of its 288 students coming from communities of color.

The key, Paun said, is having a more diverse faculty and administration, forcing students through a remediation process that puts them in a seat across from individuals in the minority groups they might be disparaging.

Paun said she was surprised by the negative response to last week’s resolution, but acknowledged that “we still have a lot of work to do,” and that lasting action should and will be taken at the top before the onus is put on children.

“Let’s diversify our staff. Let’s get people of color in front of our students,” she said. “If we’re able to do it here, we should be able to duplicate that elsewhere.”

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)

