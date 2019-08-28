County officials sending emergency alerts directly to residents via Facebook

When the Russian River began flooding in February, Sonoma County emergency management officials had a new tool to communicate critical information to the public.

Facebook had selected the county and about 20 other local government agencies nationwide to test a local alert system that allows first responders to prioritize posts about emergencies in people’s news feeds — the kind of boost advertisers pay for, but in this case it’s free.

The program came just in time for Russian River communities to anticipate flooding that would become the worst here in a generation. The county’s first flood warning was posted on Facebook at 9 a.m. Feb. 26 in English and Spanish, garnering 15,600 views — as opposed to the average post, which gets about 2,000 views, said Melissa Hernandez, community and engagement coordinator for the county.

One of the best features was the ability to get fast and abundant feedback from people commenting on the post, which gave county emergency workers a sense of what people needed to know, she said.

“People may have questions about shelters, and we make sure to reshare the address,” Hernandez said. “We used it as two-way information.”

Social media was a crucial tool for people communicating with one another on the night of Oct. 8, 2017, when fierce wildfires spread across eastern Sonoma County and forced tens of thousands to flee, sometimes surrounded by flames.

But at that time, the county wasn’t using Facebook as a primary way of warning people about the blazes.

The fires revealed that the county’s plans for warning people about life-threatening emergencies were based on outmoded landline telephone programs and official emails that required people to sign up in advance. In the aftermath, the county faced a bitter backlash from people angry they had no warning about the fires, even hours after firefighters began battling the infernos.

In the 22 months since, county emergency management staff have built a robust and intentionally overlapping plan to warn people about natural disasters and other emergencies through Facebook, push notifications to cellphones, automated calls through SoCo Alert, broadcasts on TV and radio, message services like Nixle.com and on special emergency weather radios.

“We’re trying to use as many tools as we can,” Hernandez said.

The idea for local Facebook alerts came out of focus groups the social media giant put together to find out what the site’s users thought was missing, said Jimmy O’Keefe, product marketing manager for the company’s local alerts.

Since the first 20 agencies in the test group including Sonoma County began using the social media alert option in early 2018, Facebook has provided the service to another 350 local entities, gathered feedback and tweaked how it works.

People must follow their local government, police and fire agencies’ Facebook pages to see local alerts, although they may see those that are shared by friends. By selecting “local alert” on a post, government officials can ensure their posts are pushed to the top of Facebook users’ personal news feeds. Local emergency management officials can select a city to prioritize people within that area versus an entire county.

By the end of the year, Facebook plans to allow any public agency to select “public alert” on emergency-related posts.

“Local government officials, they can use this at their discretion, and their sole discretion, for urgent and time-sensitive information,” O’Keefe said.