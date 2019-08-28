Petaluma man suspected of starting wildfire that prompted evacuation warning in Marin

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 28, 2019, 9:53AM

WOODACRE — A 73-year-old Petaluma man has been arrested on suspicion of setting a small wildfire that prompted an evacuation warning in Marin County.

The county Sheriff’s Office says Henry Walker of Petaluma flagged down a fire official Tuesday afternoon and said he’d been burning some personal items when the fire got out of control. Authorities say Walker had minor injuries from trying to stomp out the flames.

The blaze, called the Spirit fire, on a ridge near the Spirit Rock Meditation Center in Woodacre grew to 16 acres and prompted an evacuation warning for a local area.

However, the fire was 60 percent contained Tuesday night and the warning was lifted.

No injuries or building damage are reported.

Walker was arrested on suspicion of felony reckless burning. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

