Mold infests Petaluma’s Live Oak School

Aging buildings at Live Oak Charter School are harboring a mold outbreak that’s created a series of unforeseen challenges for its community, pushing officials to spend money on a public health issue while they navigate ongoing budgetary woes.

According to multiple parents, who requested anonymity to protect the privacy of their children enrolled at the school, several students and at least one faculty member have been diagnosed with mold-related illnesses over the last two years.

Through a series of comprehensive tests in March, environmental specialists discovered water damage and high concentrations of airborne spores throughout the Live Oak campus, which is housed in several buildings that line Gnoss Concourse inside the Sonoma Marin-Fairgrounds.

School officials said they conducted various remediation projects over the course of the past six months, but some families believe the school has only been able to bandage the situation, and have lingering concerns that conditions could change over the course of the year, especially when it rains during the winter.

“I don’t feel like this is a healthy place to leave my kids,” one parent said.

At least three classrooms had to be temporarily moved into pods during remediation work in the spring, school officials said.

Ecological conditions were so bad in the hand-working room that mushrooms had grown out of the window sill, and the wall beneath it had become soft. That room remains closed, according to the former handwork teacher, who has since resigned due to ongoing health issues that first showed up in December.

School officials said they could not confirm nor deny details regarding any illnesses on campus, citing medical privacy rules.

Over the course of the summer, the middle school building underwent a series of countermeasures, including a roof replacement paid for by the fairgrounds, new ceiling tiles and air scrubbing, so classes could safely resume this month.

In many classrooms, buckets and small plastic containers are often used to collect water during the rainier months, according to multiple sources.

Josh Kizner, a Board of Directors member for the independent K-8 school since 2014, estimated the school has spent at least $50,000 on remediation work – dollars he said had to be spent in order to ensure student safety.

The school is in the final year of its current three-year lease with the fairgrounds, and expects to be reimbursed for some of the repairs. Fairgrounds CEO Allison Keaney did not return messages seeking comment, leaving specifics about the contract with Live Oak and which party is responsible for this type of maintenance work unclear.

The fairgrounds leases the 61-acre property from the city, and is involved in contract talks that could determine the fate of the Sonoma Marin-Fair, the Petaluma Speedway and tenants like Live Oak that have been there for decades.

The current 50-year lease expires in 2023, and city officials are exploring new revenue opportunities from their largest developable parcel.

The extra upfront costs for mold remediation come at a time when the Waldorf-inspired school, which serves nearly 300 students, is facing a budget shortfall.

Live Oak had a deficit of approximately $170,000 in the 2018-19 school year, and anticipates cuts in specialty areas this term. The annual budget is roughly $2 million, Kizner said.

The school is also preparing for the loss of yearly grant funds from Senate Bill 740, a lifeline of over $200,000 that Live Oak had been dependent on, due to district remapping requested by Petaluma City Schools when Live Oak renewed its charter last year, impacting its eligibility for the funds.