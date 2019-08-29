Witnesses sought in fatal Stony Point Road crash that killed Petaluma man, dog

Authorities Wednesday identified the man killed in a fatal crash on Stony Point Road as Petaluma resident Herbert Robison, 77.

Robison died in a 4 p.m. crash Tuesday near Railroad Avenue in Cotati when his small SUV was hit by a larger SUV that had drifted across double yellow lines into his lane and directly into his path, according to CHP.

The other driver, Roger Coryell, 60, of Guerneville, was injured and his dog, a Border Collie‑type riding unrestrained in the back seat, was killed.

Coryell had been driving northbound on Stony Point Road in a GMC Yukon when his SUV moved into the southbound lane. The two vehicles hit head-on with the drivers apparently unable to brake, the impact crushing the front of Robison’s Geo Tracker and severely damaged the Yukon. The force binded the SUVs together and pushed them into the northbound lane where they stopped, blocking traffic on the busy rural route.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact CHP officers at 707‑588‑1400.