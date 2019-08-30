No more 90-minute waits: New SMART schedule to close service gaps

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit is planning to close several extended gaps in daily rail service with a new schedule that will increase the frequency of departures, debuting the revised routes in December with the planned opening of its new Larkspur station.

The addition of four new rail cars will allow SMART to increase the number of trains on its tracks and attempt to address complaints about long waits for service during key weekday commuter hours.

“To me, closing the gaps is significant, and the sooner the better. I think it’s common sense,” said San Rafael Mayor Gary Phillips, who serves as chairman of SMART’s board of directors. “Once you have the schedule, then you have to be able to perform. We want to make darn sure that there are not any hiccups along the way.”

SMART currently runs 17 southbound trains and 17 northbound trains on weekdays, with the first train departing at 4:19 a.m. from the station north of Santa Rosa near Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport and the last arriving at 9:42 p.m.

There are three 90-minute gaps between departing trains. The first, on southbound trains leaving the airport station between 8:19 a.m. and 9:49 a.m., is immediately followed by a 3-hour gap, with the next southbound departure at 12:49 p.m.

The gaps are partly due to the design of SMART, which operates four trains on a single-track system. For example, the first train to reach its terminus each day must then wait for the other three to arrive and exit in reverse order before it may head back out the other direction. As a result, two more 90-minute gaps are built into the current schedule south, between 12:49 p.m. and 2:19 p.m., as well as 3:49 and 5:19 p.m.

From San Rafael heading north, the first 90-minute gap hits between 9:59 a.m. and 11:29 a.m., with the 3-hour wait between 11:29 a.m. and 2:29 p.m. The other two 90-minute gaps north toward Sonoma County run between 2:29 p.m. and 3:59 p.m., and 5:29 p.m. and 6:59 p.m. — the latter of which is a peak period for rush-hour commuters getting off work.

“I’ve gotten caught up in that one myself,” said Jake Mackenzie, a longtime Rohnert Park councilman who for 15 years previously served on the SMART board. “At that time, not enough rolling stock was the answer that we were given. We weren’t particularly pleased, because everybody would ideally have a half-hour headway all the time.”

Two-way train service every half hour was pledged as part of Measure Q, the 2008 sales tax measure that voters in Sonoma and Marin counties passed with 70% support to fund SMART. Now, as the rail agency considers asking residents to renew the quarter-cent tax in March almost a decade early, rail officials think improving service through more frequent trains could increase ridership and help win votes.

“This is the time to do it. We need to get it done,” said Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane, a 10-year SMART board member. “It’s been frustrating that we haven’t fixed it yet. The general manager has promised soon now that we have some other trains. And the more we can make this transit line convenient, I think the more people we can attract.”

Schedule changes, however, are complicated by the need to coordinate departure and arrival times with five other regional transit agencies — including Santa Rosa CityBus, Sonoma County Transit and Golden Gate Transit — to ensure riders can transfer smoothly between systems.