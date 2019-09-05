Petaluma City Council set for busy fall

YOUSEF BAIG
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 5, 2019, 8:47AM
Updated 8 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

After a month-long break from the dais, Petaluma’s city council gets back to work at City Hall Monday, prepared for a fall agenda that will include sweeping new policies to address polarizing issues and reveal new details on the some of the city’s biggest infrastructure projects.

“We’re primed to do some pretty cool things,” said City Manager Peggy Flynn.

Monday begins with the formation of an ad hoc subcommittee that will establish two council members as liaisons to begin preliminary contract talks with representatives from the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds.

Flynn said the objective is to lay the groundwork and craft the timeline for a negotiation process that will decide the future of the city’s largest developable parcel, a 61-acre property home to the beloved annual fair and numerous events, festivals and various longtime tenants. The current $1 per year lease expires in 2023.

The council is also scheduled to have three meetings over a seven-day stretch starting Sept. 16, the anticipated discussion date for the appeal of the Public Art Committee’s controversial “Fine Balance” installation for the Water Street promenade.

Three separate appeals over the fraught final approval of the commonly-known “bathtubs in stilts” were filed in March, and the hearing has undergone several delays this year due to public records act requests and schedule challenges during the summer months.

On Sept. 19, the council will hold a special meeting at City Hall to conduct public interviews for the more than a dozen applicants pursuing spots on the newly-adopted Climate Action Commission, a municipal body designed to help the city more thoughtfully address climate change.

Petaluma declared a climate emergency in May, making environmental sustainability one of its top priorities.

No official appointments will be made that night, but the goal is to have a council vote take place in October, Flynn said.

Four days later, on Sept. 23, city officials will hold a workshop on Petaluma’s crosstown connectors, Rainier, Caulfield and even the Lynch Creek Trail. Flynn said it’s time to “debunk some myths” about the long-awaited infrastructure projects.

“We’ve got to set the record straight on where things are,” she said. “We’ve got new council members, new staff, development interests in that area. That makes it ripe for discussion, and also (an opportunity to) talk about where are our priorities, what’s achievable and what’s doable.”

For Mayor Teresa Barrett, who has publicly lamented the lack of clarity on projects like Rainier, having a workshop could help shape a lot of discussion around future development in those areas.

“If we’re going to say that we’re offering traffic relief through a crosstown connector, I feel like we have to prove that we can do that in a timely period,” she said. “I don’t think we’ve ever done that, and this is something I hope we address.”

To reduce landfill waste, the city is in the midst of an outreach campaign to help sharpen the logistics around a new law banning polystyrene, a single-use plastic commonly used for storing and distributing food.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit the sale and distribution of food service ware and other specific products that are made from polystyrene foam, and would incentivize a rebate program encouraging customers to bring reusable containers.

More information on the ordinance can be found at petalumastar.com/polystyrene-ban.

“We have to ground truth – who’s really impacted, what time do (businesses) need to implement and come into compliance,” Flynn said. “You don’t want to put in an insurmountable timeline on somebody, especially our businesses. We want our business community to feel taken care of.”

Several new developments are also gaining traction.

The Corona Station residential project, 110 single-family, for-sale homes on a 6.75-acre parcel at the proposed site of the east side SMART station, was discussed by the Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee Wednesday night.

It was the first public hearing on the project being pursued by Sherman Oaks developer Lomas Partners, which built the Quarry Heights neighborhood on Petaluma Boulevard South.

The project is undergoing a series of complex negotiations. According to officials, the proposal qualifies for a state density bonus law concession and reduced parking standards, which would eventually bring the project in front of the council.

The developer is also seeking an exception to the inclusionary housing policy that the council adopted last year and requires 15% of new units priced at an affordable rate.

The Corona residential project is part of a land swap deal with SMART. City officials are balancing a swath of interests in an attempt to create high-density housing near the downtown train station, parking next to the Corona residential project and Petaluma’s second SMART station to along with it.

“I’m delighted that we’re moving forward on that area,” Barrett said.

Petaluma officials are anticipating the final wave of documents and traffic studies for a downtown boutique hotel, The Petaluman, proposed for the intersection of B Street and Petaluma Boulevard, to arrive in October.

The five-story, 65-room hotel was revived in the spring. Petaluma developer Ross Jones has previously said he’s hoping to obtain all the necessary approvals by the end of the year.

Flynn said the city will also begin a comprehensive assessment of municipal services, facilities and technology in the coming months, the first steps toward a public campaign that officials have hinted will likely culminate in a sales tax measure to help the city avoid a deficit.

“We are going to have a special workshop drilling down on what we want to do,” she said.

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine