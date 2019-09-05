Petaluma City Council set for busy fall

After a month-long break from the dais, Petaluma’s city council gets back to work at City Hall Monday, prepared for a fall agenda that will include sweeping new policies to address polarizing issues and reveal new details on the some of the city’s biggest infrastructure projects.

“We’re primed to do some pretty cool things,” said City Manager Peggy Flynn.

Monday begins with the formation of an ad hoc subcommittee that will establish two council members as liaisons to begin preliminary contract talks with representatives from the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds.

Flynn said the objective is to lay the groundwork and craft the timeline for a negotiation process that will decide the future of the city’s largest developable parcel, a 61-acre property home to the beloved annual fair and numerous events, festivals and various longtime tenants. The current $1 per year lease expires in 2023.

The council is also scheduled to have three meetings over a seven-day stretch starting Sept. 16, the anticipated discussion date for the appeal of the Public Art Committee’s controversial “Fine Balance” installation for the Water Street promenade.

Three separate appeals over the fraught final approval of the commonly-known “bathtubs in stilts” were filed in March, and the hearing has undergone several delays this year due to public records act requests and schedule challenges during the summer months.

On Sept. 19, the council will hold a special meeting at City Hall to conduct public interviews for the more than a dozen applicants pursuing spots on the newly-adopted Climate Action Commission, a municipal body designed to help the city more thoughtfully address climate change.

Petaluma declared a climate emergency in May, making environmental sustainability one of its top priorities.

No official appointments will be made that night, but the goal is to have a council vote take place in October, Flynn said.

Four days later, on Sept. 23, city officials will hold a workshop on Petaluma’s crosstown connectors, Rainier, Caulfield and even the Lynch Creek Trail. Flynn said it’s time to “debunk some myths” about the long-awaited infrastructure projects.

“We’ve got to set the record straight on where things are,” she said. “We’ve got new council members, new staff, development interests in that area. That makes it ripe for discussion, and also (an opportunity to) talk about where are our priorities, what’s achievable and what’s doable.”

For Mayor Teresa Barrett, who has publicly lamented the lack of clarity on projects like Rainier, having a workshop could help shape a lot of discussion around future development in those areas.

“If we’re going to say that we’re offering traffic relief through a crosstown connector, I feel like we have to prove that we can do that in a timely period,” she said. “I don’t think we’ve ever done that, and this is something I hope we address.”

To reduce landfill waste, the city is in the midst of an outreach campaign to help sharpen the logistics around a new law banning polystyrene, a single-use plastic commonly used for storing and distributing food.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit the sale and distribution of food service ware and other specific products that are made from polystyrene foam, and would incentivize a rebate program encouraging customers to bring reusable containers.

More information on the ordinance can be found at petalumastar.com/polystyrene-ban.