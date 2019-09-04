THE CHALKBOARD: Guest artist brings dance to Sonoma Mountain

Last week Sonoma Mountain Charter Elementary kicked off the school’s 2019-20 Artist in Residency Program with Eddie Madril. This ongoing program engages students in learning art in all forms, especially through dance, reinforcing the school’s charter where all classroom curriculum is infused with the visual and performing arts. “Our students will participate in Sewam Dance and the Dances of the Great Plains. Students will be introduced to some of the most popular and rare Native American dances. Throughout the performance and residency, origins and meanings of each dance will be discussed and students will participate in this residency through movement, including whole body, hand gestures, plus storytelling, art projects, and singing,” shares principal Michelle Gochberg. Mr. Madril will be leading the program for all SoMo Mountain Lions from Sept. 3 through Oct. 25. Earlier this school year, SoMo students in fourth through sixth grades participated in the campus Bike Rodeo event. All had a great time and demonstrated excellent bike safety.

—

For the last two weeks, Petaluma Junior High students have been weaving dog tug toys and making cat toys for our local animal rescue organizations. The PJHS Library Makerspace program took on the projects after learning, according to the ASPCA, “6.5 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, approximately 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.” So, the Bantams got to work and focused on creating dog toys for our local shelters and rescue organizations, according to teacher Terra Hazen. Hazen encouraged any interested student to come to the library and help make these homemade toys that she will deliver to the local animal shelter.

—

Kimberly Baumann and Jen Friesen are teachers at Grant Elementary School who hosted a party for last year’s B-4 third graders after they spent their summer break reading and doing project work. Nine dedicated readers received a pizza and dessert party as a reward for completing all the homework assignments over the summer months, which included writing, reading and math, according to Baumann. The homework was optional, but the students turned in their completed packets so the teachers invited them to the B-4 Reader Reunion Party. Kudos, Grant Shamrock readers.

—

Several Loma Vista Immersion Academy students and parents spent their Saturday helping prepare the campus garden for planting and msking other improvements to the school’s outdoor learning environment. According to Garden Coordinator Mary Cater, “There were so many people helping that we got tons of weeds pulled out, and are ready to move on to the next step of spreading our huge pile of wood chips out over the paths.” Excellent effort, students. What a great way to volunteer your time and give back to your school community.

—

Petaluma Adult School, a program administered by the Petaluma City Schools, is offering ESL classes for this academic year. Instruction is available at three levels for English learners. Assistant Principal Lori Deen notes that, if you are interested in attending a class, register at one of the weekly registration sessions on Tuesdays 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursdays 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at McDowell School in Building B. Deen also reports that the Petaluma City Schools District Career Fair is Monday, Sept. 9 from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Family Resource Center at McDowell School. The event will feature careers currently available in transportation, maintenance, grounds, custodial and food services as well as instructional assistants.

—

The John Jordan Foundation is inviting all Sonoma County teachers, counselors and administrators that have a class, school program or innovative idea to fill out the Teacher’s Wishes grant application to be considered for the John Jordan Foundation grant awards to be announced in late October. The grant application portal is open in the month of September. In the past, several Petaluma area schools have benefited from this program. For more information on the Teacher’s Wishes program contact JJF directly at johnjordanfoundation.org.

(Maureen Highland is a mother and executive director for the Petaluma Educational Foundation. She can be contacted at schools@arguscourier.com)