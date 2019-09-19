Fair talks, streets, train stop

It is a busy time of year at Petaluma City Hall. After what appeared to be a sleepy August due to a lack of city council meetings (although we are assured city staff was hard at work) the city council came roaring back to life with four meetings in three weeks.

Last week, the council took a step to reinvigorate lease negotiations for the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. While there was talk of more transparency, the first meeting was deemed to be closed to the public. In the transportation sector, Petaluma received a $551,000 grant to remake McDowell Boulevard, adding the sidewalks and crosswalks that the key east side street lacks.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes wrangling continued to inch closer to a deal that will result in an east Petaluma SMART station and housing near both train stops.

Here are our takes on these three major issues:

Fairgrounds talks

After years of sporadic closed-door negotiations with the Sonoma-Marin Fair board over the city-owned 64-acre fairgrounds in the heart of the city, Petaluma finally seems to be ready to bring the process into the public light. With the fair’s $1 per year lease ending in 2023, there is increased urgency to secure a longterm deal and start planning for the future of that property.

Since it is the public’s land, residents deserve a say in the planning process. Many proposals for the land have been dropped into conversation in recent years — a new City Hall; a mixed-use development; a convention center; a smaller fair footprint.

Petaluma took the first step last week, naming three city council members to the negotiating team. But, the city proposed to hold the first meeting with the fair board behind closed doors — not a victory for transparency.

We are looking forward to a more open process where the public can participate in planning the future of an important Petaluma development.

McDowell grant

Also last week, the Sonoma County Transportation Authority awarded Petaluma more than half a million dollars to revamp McDowell Boulevard. The street runs through what was once an industrial hub on the city’s east side, and was apparently built without a thought for pedestrians and cyclists.

But as Lagunitas Brewing Company began to grow, other craft beverage makers flocked to the so-called Maker District that has become a real tourist draw. New residential development is rising or is planned just to the south on McDowell at Brody Ranch, Corona Road and Deer Creek.

As this area of town has diversified beyond its industrial roots, its main thoroughfare too should adapt for the new residents and tourists in neighborhood.

A key decision will be how to increase safety at the intersection of McDowell and Scott Street, where many an imbiber has darted across traffic to get from Lagunitas to the breweries on the west side of the street. A stoplight, a flashing crosswalk or some other improvement should go in as part of this project.

Worth noting, the grant comes from the state gas tax increase that has helped improve several Petaluma city streets. Your tax dollars at work.

SMART station deal

SMART and a developer are nearing a deal that will trade an east side station for development rights at a SMART-owned parcel downtown. Southern California-based Lomas Partners wants to build 110 homes at its property on Corona Road and McDowell Boulevard, and is willing to construct a 150-space parking lot at the site next to a future SMART station.

In return, SMART is planning on selling the developer a parcel it owns next to the downtown train station. Lomas plans to build around 300 apartments at the site, and SMART would use the proceeds of the sale to build the east side station.

Petaluma stands to gain from the deal as the city would be getting a second train station with commuter parking and more than 400 units of badly needed housing. The downtown development is especially enticing since it could spur more improvements sought in the city’s Station Area Master Plan, a 2013 document.

The city also has a role to play since it can approve the kind of development envisioned in the master plan. Getting to a final agreement, however, may take some finessing, and City Manager Peggy Flynn has been a deft mediator, bringing all the parties to the table.

It may require some slight deviations from the master plan, but the end result will be two quality transit-oriented developments that will have lasting benefit for Petaluma.