St. Joseph skirting patient safety with nurse contract

We need to do a little follow up with you, the Petaluma community, in regards to the hospital-wide informational picket that was held out in front of Petaluma Valley Hospital on Aug. 22.

This was a historical event for PVH. It was the first time ever that Petaluma Staff Nurse Partnership (SNP) and National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW), the two unions that represent almost all the employees in PVH, came together to be out in the streets for a combined action.

Between the two unions, that is more than 95% of the staff of PVH. On the one hand, this is great because as a collective voice, this many employees speaking up for our patients and each other cannot be dismissed or ignored by our employer. On the other hand, it is troubling because we have never needed to go to this extreme before in order to be heard.

Petaluma Mayor Theresa Barrett was the key speaker for our event and is in full support of our efforts. She said she expects St. Joseph Health to do right by PVH employees and our community going forward. For her that means an operator who commits to maintaining a safe work environment for it’s employees and patients, promotes growth and commits to the services Petaluma residents say are critical to have at their hospital.

She also said she expects St Joseph to offer competitive wages that are good enough to recruit and retain core staff. She wants the people who work in PVH, and who care for the local community, to be able to afford to live in and around Petaluma.

To clarify, PVH employees are not just out in the streets over our need to get a new contracts. It is true that PVH nurses and NUHW members do need to have solid contracts. No question about that. We need contracts that are competitive. Contracts that encourage the hiring and retention of quality staff.

But PVH employees are not just reaching out to our community because of that. We are out in our community because you need to know and have a right to know what is going on behind the scenes in your hospital. You have a right to know what kind of a future operator we might be dealing with if St Joseph is allowed to remain the operator of PVH into the future.

You have a right to demand that any future operator be accountable and forthcoming with a plan for your local hospital that promotes the expansion of services and provides safe patient care along the way.

In short, you have been seeing us out in the community above all else because we need your help. Over the years, you have always been there for us when we have asked for your support addressing other safety concerns and we don’t expect that this time will be any different.

We have said numerous times and in numerous different ways that if St Joseph cannot commit to safely operating our hospital now and into the future, then they absolutely should not be allowed to do so.

How you can help us most is by going to our website, snponline,net, and click the box that says you support your nurses and that you will check the site prior to voting on whether or not St. Joseph should in fact remain the operator of Petaluma Valley Hospital. Watch for the currently big red downward turned thumb to start moving towards green and upright.

If you don’t see that shift happen by voting time, please vote “no.” A green thumb will mean “Yes, we got the contract we needed to keep our patients safe,” but it will also mean that St Joseph has stepped up to the plate and has offered a solid plan to grow PVH all while protecting and offering this community it’s most needed services.

We promise we will not settle for anything less than what is needed in our contracts to keep you safe. Our patients come first.

(Jim Goerlich is the president of the Petaluma Staff Nurse Partnership.)