Lia Rae Porcano will go blind without your help

We are writing to introduce our youngest granddaughter. Lia Rae Porcano was born March 14, 2018. She is wonderful. Don’t all grandparents say that about their grandchildren?

Lia was born profoundly deaf. She failed two hearing tests shortly after birth and then a third one had the same result. Profound deafness, that was the diagnosis.

After our daughter and son-in-law insisted on genetic testing, it was determined that she has a rare genetic syndrome. Usher Syndrome 1B is the name of this one.

Usher Syndrome 1B has three components. The first is the profound deafness. Second, there is a delay in walking since balance is seriously compromised. The third component and the most devastating is eventual blindness. The genetic defect inhibits the normal process of replenishing retina cells damaged by sunlight, which starts with night blindness and then leads to total blindness.

Regarding the hearing component, Lia did qualify for cochlear implants. Hurray, we said. That meant that at age of 6 1/2 months old, she had the surgery necessary to have bilateral cochlear implant surgery. Eleven days after the surgery, she was “activated” in the audiologist’s office. She has been attending several hours of therapy per week and attending a specialized school that teaches deaf and hard of hearing children to speak and listen. The good news here is that Lia is at or above the listening and spoken language skills of her hearing peers.

She is learning to walk, and she is having fun with this. Her Dad has installed a tiny ballet railing along the hallway wall, where she can pull herself up and walk along, holding onto the railing. It won’t be long, and she will master the skill of walking. However, she will always have balance issues due to the vestibular defect which is part of Usher Syndrome 1B.

Now, the third component is not so easily remedied. Retinitis pigmentosae is what it is called. Her retina does not replace the cells as they deteriorate. What this leads to is night blindness about age 5, tunnel vision and eventually complete loss of sight. She is slowly going blind.

The third component is the motivation to write this article. Apparently, the science is there to cure this disease, however, what is missing is the funding.

Jeff’s daughter and her husband, Rosalyn and Justin Porcano, (Lia’s parents) have created a foundation, Save Sight Now (www.savesightnow.org), and have partnered with the Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world’s largest eye disease foundation. With that partnership, folks can make donations to fund research. All monies donated go for the research.

By the way, while this genetic syndrome is rare, about 400,000 children worldwide were born with Usher Syndrome, with Usher Syndrome 1B being the most severe and rapidly progressing of the three types.

So, we have two requests. Go to the website for information about the doctors doing the research. It is impressive. However, this is a race against time and there is no time to waste. Funding is needed.

This is an opportunity to end childhood blindness. Just imagine what that would be like. No children born with any form of Usher Syndrome would lose their sight. That is a breakthrough we could all celebrate. While visiting the website, we invite you to donate. We appreciate your partnership and all donations make a difference.

We really are in this together. Thank you for considering supporting the end of childhood blindness.

(Carol and Jeff England are longtime residents of Petaluma.)