Building Rainier is progressive

For decades, long before bathtubs on stilts were a thing, the single most divisive issue in Petaluma has been the Rainier crosstown connector. The .65-mile extension of Rainier Avenue has become a political football, with local political candidates running to either build the roadway or defeat it.

Until recently, Rainier was just a theoretical transportation project — the city can’t build anything until Caltrans widens Highway 101, making room for an underpass.

But after finally finding the money, Caltrans this week broke ground on the highway widening project. Transportation officials with golden shovels turned the dirt at the exact spot where Rainier is planned to pass.

As Rainier starts to become a reality, Petaluma officials are talking about how to build it. Not surprisingly, the city council remains divided on the issue.

A workshop last week was the first public discussion about Rainier since the 2018 election, which saw a wave of self-identifying “progressive” candidates win seats on the council. First-term council members D’Lynda Fischer and Kevin McDonnell were the loudest voices against Rainier, along with new Mayor Teresa Barrett, who voted against the project’s environmental report as a councilwoman and remains skeptical of the project’s funding.

To be clear, financing the project’s $80 million price tag remains a challenge. But with patience, fees collected on developers to offset traffic impacts should pay for it over time.

The main arguments against Rainier from self-identifying progressives go like this: It would open up 100 acres for new development; it would degrade a sensitive river environment; and it would encourage more car trips and greenhouse gas pollution.

The more moderate council members — Kathy Miller, Gabe Kearney, Mike Healy and Dave King — said they support building Rainier. But having the political will of a united city council would make it much easier to achieve this legacy project.

Rainier doesn’t have to be a divisive issue. There are plenty of reasons why progressives should want to build Rainier.

First, development. It is true that building Rainier would open up 100 acres of previously landlocked property for new development, but that doesn’t have to be a bad thing from the progressive perspective.

Petaluma, like the whole region, is mired in a housing crisis, and building more affordable housing has become a progressive ideal. There are very few undeveloped tracts of land left within the city limits where housing can be built, and most people don’t want Petaluma to expand beyond its borders.

Much of the land that would be available with Rainier is bounded by the freeway and the Payran neighborhood, not exactly pristine open space. It is, though, well-suited for residential development that would help bring down the cost of housing in Petaluma and ensure that people of all economic levels can find a place to live here.

The portion of the property closest to the Petaluma River is in a floodplain, and the property owner has said he would not build in the floodplain.

That brings us to the environmental argument. The Petaluma River and its riparian canopy runs through the property. Currently, without access, there is no way for nature lovers to enjoy this habitat; no easy way for volunteers to cleanup the environment.

The only people currently using this land are intrepid homeless people, who degrade the environment with trash and human waste.

Once Rainier and the ensuing development along the highway is built, the portion along the river can then be improved for recreation. We could require the developer to include river trails or make flood control improvements. The area would be easier for law enforcement to patrol and environmentalists to clean up.

The third argument is climate change. Sure, building Rainier won’t get any cars off the road, but it could reduce the amount of time each car spends on the road.

Rainier would provide another option for residents to navigate across town, relieving pressuring on the few bottlenecked east-west routes we have, including East Washington Street and Corona Road.

Critics argue that the traffic relief promised by Rainier is overblown. But even if it only saves one second of driving time, those seconds add up over tens of thousands of vehicle trips per day. The reduced traffic and greenhouse gas emissions savings over the years and decades to come certainly would not be negligible.

Rainier would also include accessible sidewalks and bike lanes, which would encourage crosstown walking and cycling, something our other connectors lack. So, potentially, Rainier actually could get cars off the road.

One thing most people agree on is that Rainier will not be cheap. But it can be achieved with unified political will, and there are plenty of reasons for progressives to want to build it.