To preserve historic Water Street, move the tubs

I am one of the three appellants opposing the placement of “A Fine Balance” project on Petaluma’s historic Water Street. I am advocating for preserving Water Street and finding another location for this project.

This historic location in Petaluma is an iconic scene of our beloved town.

On Aug. 16, 1999, the Petaluma City Council adopted “Petaluma Historic Commercial District Design Guidelines.”

This document is available for viewing here.

On page 11 of this document the outlines of the Historic District are given: “The downtown area subject to these Guidelines encompasses approximately 31 acres. The area generally is bounded by Prospect Street to the north, “D” Street to the south, the Petaluma River to the east, and Kentucky and Fourth Streets to the west.”

On page 13 guidelines are given for implementation of projects: “In addition, all projects are subject to review under the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).”

At the city council meeting on Sept. 16, 2019 it was decided to reject all three appeals. It also appeared that the CEQA had not been considered in the decision-making process of the project.

“To safeguard from potential litigation, officials will also have to do a further examination of the California Environmental Quality Act concerns that were raised by opposition group Save Water Street, one of the three appellants that petitioned the Petaluma Public Art Committee’s approval of Goggin’s final design in February.” This is taken from the Argus-Courier article on Sept. 19.

This CEQA study should have been completed before any decision was made to install a project in Petaluma’s Historic District.

I propose to the city council to completely re-evaluate the project after the CEQA has been completed. I further ask that the public’s input be considered. In the Sept. 26 Argus-Courier, the poll showed 82.1% of those polled not happy with the city council’s decision to install “A Fine Balance,” and 17.9% in favor of the installation.

Since March 12, 2019, after I filed my appeal against the installation, I have had numerous people thank me for filing it. I have also talked to many townspeople in the past six months and have not encountered anyone who has been in favor of this installation at this location.

People, in general, get involved as much as they are able. As is evident, this is an issue that is near and dear to people’s hearts. Especially people who appreciate the rich history of Petaluma. To me, the river is the art. I run and walk through this location frequently. In the early morning it is peaceful to linger and contemplate the stillness and uninterrupted skyline.

I think we need to put our town’s resources into dredging this river of ours, that has created the Petaluma we know and love. The river would have existed without Petaluma, but Petaluma as it is today would not have existed without the river. This further adds to the significance of this historic area.

We elect our city officials and trust them to do what is best and appropriate for our beloved town.

It takes courage and integrity to admit that the process may be flawed in some instances and that modification may be necessary.

In the case of “A Fine Balance,” there is sufficient opposition to this project being installed at this location and it is not just because those opposed don’t like it or are against public art. The reason those opposed do not want to see it in the Water Street location is that this site is historic and should be treated as such, by following proper guidelines stated in the August 1999 Petaluma Historic Commercial District Design Guidelines document.

Thank you for allowing me this opportunity to voice my concern for the town I love dearly.

(Patty Paula is a Petaluma resident.)